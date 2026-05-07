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SCC mourns passing of Officer Michael Maness

Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) in Jamestown is mourning the May 6, 2026, passing of Correctional Officer Michael Maness.

Maness began his career with CDCR at California Men’s Colony (CMC) as a Custodian in July 2013.

In February 2015, Maness attended the Basic Correctional Officer Academy. After graduating, he returned to CMC as a correctional officer.

In May 2018, Maness transferred to SCC. Maness was assigned to SCC’s Integrated Substance Use Disorder Treatment program (ISUDT).

“He was greatly respected by staff and those he supervised. Officer Maness is survived by his wife, son, three daughters and twelve grandchildren. He was a man of faith and deeply loved his family,” reported SCC.

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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SCC mourns passing of Officer Michael Maness

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