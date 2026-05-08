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Eugene Albitre, retired Native American Spiritual Leader

Eugene Albitre, a retired Native American Spiritual Leader from North Kern State Prison, passed away May 6, 2026.

He worked at the prison from March 2007 until he retired in March 2021.

“Eugene will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” the prison wrote.

Inside CDCR interviewed Albitre in 2018 during Native American Day at the Capitol.

“I (work to help) some not go back in the prisons,” Albitre said at the time. “As a Native, we think differently and work differently.”

Details regarding services are not yet available.

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Eugene Albitre, retired Native American Spiritual Leader

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