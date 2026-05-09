HAWAIʻI STATE LEGISLATURE PASSES SB3001 CD1, THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DISCLOSURE AND SAFETY ACT

HONOLULU, HAWAI'I - The Hawaiʻi State Legislature today gave final approval to Senate Bill 3001, CD1 , the Artificial Intelligence Disclosure and Safety Act, landmark legislation establishing some of the nation’s first consumer protections and transparency requirements for conversational artificial intelligence services, particularly for minors and individuals seeking mental health or crisis support.

SB3001 CD1 requires operators of conversational artificial intelligence platforms to clearly disclose when users are interacting with artificial intelligence rather than a human. Additional safeguards are established for minors, including protections against manipulative engagement techniques and sexually explicit content. Operators must also provide tools for parents and guardians to manage screen time and account settings.

The bill also requires operators to implement protocols that respond appropriately to users expressing suicidal ideation or self-harm by directing them toward crisis intervention resources such as suicide hotlines and crisis text lines.

“This legislation is about ensuring that as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into everyday life, basic protections remain in place for the people using these systems—especially our young people,” said Senator Jarrett Keohokalole, Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection. “AI technology is evolving rapidly, and Hawaiʻi has an opportunity to lead with thoughtful, balanced policy that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and public safety while still allowing innovation to move forward.”

“What sets Hawaiʻi’s bill apart is that, unlike laws passed in some other states, it does not create broad carveouts for certain AI products or platforms. In many cases, some of the AI tools most widely used by children are exempted from oversight before protections even begin,” said Representative Trish La Chica, Vice Chair of the House Committee on Education. “This bill represents an important first step toward applying meaningful safeguards to AI systems designed to build ongoing relationships with users. Hawaiʻi is joining a growing national movement that sends a clear message: innovation should not come at the expense of the safety and well-being of our children.”

Beginning January 1, 2028, operators will also be required to submit annual reports to the Department of Health outlining crisis intervention referral activity and protocols used to address suicidal ideation and harmful interactions.

Violations of the measure will be treated as unfair or deceptive acts or practices under state law and may be enforced by the Department of the Attorney General and the Office of Consumer Protection.