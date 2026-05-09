The Ticket Fighter Law Firm Marks 20th Anniversary with Service Expansion Across Central Florida
The Ticket Fighter Law Firm marks 20 years in Central Florida. Led by Sergio Cruz, the firm is expanding in 4 counties with a 99% success rate.
Established with a mission to provide professional advocacy for drivers, The Ticket Fighter Law Firm has successfully resolved more than 30,000 cases since its inception. The firm maintains a 99% success rate in helping clients avoid points on their driving records for eligible traffic infractions, a critical factor in preventing insurance premium increases and license suspensions.
The firm specializes in a broad spectrum of traffic-related legal issues, including DUI defense, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and habitual traffic offender (HTO) designations. The expansion also places a renewed focus on Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) protections, where a single violation can have immediate career implications.
To support this growth, the firm has optimized its client communication infrastructure. Clients now utilize a centralized online portal to view real-time hearing results, court-filed documents, and invoices. This modernization effort aligns with the firm’s policy of flat-rate pricing and transparency, ensuring that legal representation remains accessible without hidden costs.
The Ticket Fighter Law Firm continues to operate from its established locations in Orlando and Lake Mary, providing a consistent legal resource for the Central Florida community.
Sergio Cruz
The Ticket Fighter Law Firm
+1 407-476-5120
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