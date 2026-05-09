The Ticket Fighter Law Firm Marks 20th Anniversary with Service Expansion Across Central Florida

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The Ticket Fighter Law Firm marks 20 years in Central Florida. Led by Sergio Cruz, the firm is expanding in 4 counties with a 99% success rate.

Celebrating 20 years, we remain committed to Florida drivers. Our expansion across four counties ensures residents and CDL holders have expert counsel for citations and complex traffic matters.” — Sergio Cruz, lead attorney and founder of The Ticket Fighter Law Firm

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ticket Fighter Law Firm , a specialized legal practice focusing on traffic and criminal defense, announces the 20th anniversary of its founding. This milestone coincides with a strategic expansion of legal services across the Central Florida region, specifically targeting the legal needs of motorists in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Lake Counties.Established with a mission to provide professional advocacy for drivers, The Ticket Fighter Law Firm has successfully resolved more than 30,000 cases since its inception. The firm maintains a 99% success rate in helping clients avoid points on their driving records for eligible traffic infractions, a critical factor in preventing insurance premium increases and license suspensions.The firm specializes in a broad spectrum of traffic-related legal issues , including DUI defense, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and habitual traffic offender (HTO) designations. The expansion also places a renewed focus on Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) protections, where a single violation can have immediate career implications.To support this growth, the firm has optimized its client communication infrastructure. Clients now utilize a centralized online portal to view real-time hearing results, court-filed documents, and invoices. This modernization effort aligns with the firm’s policy of flat-rate pricing and transparency, ensuring that legal representation remains accessible without hidden costs.The Ticket Fighter Law Firm continues to operate from its established locations in Orlando and Lake Mary, providing a consistent legal resource for the Central Florida community.

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