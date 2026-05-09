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The Ticket Fighter Law Firm Marks 20th Anniversary with Service Expansion Across Central Florida

The Ticket Fighter Law Firm logo featuring white text on a dark slate blue background, with a traffic light icon replacing the letter 'I' in 'Fighter'.

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The Ticket Fighter Law Firm marks 20 years in Central Florida. Led by Sergio Cruz, the firm is expanding in 4 counties with a 99% success rate.

Celebrating 20 years, we remain committed to Florida drivers. Our expansion across four counties ensures residents and CDL holders have expert counsel for citations and complex traffic matters.”
— Sergio Cruz, lead attorney and founder of The Ticket Fighter Law Firm
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ticket Fighter Law Firm, a specialized legal practice focusing on traffic and criminal defense, announces the 20th anniversary of its founding. This milestone coincides with a strategic expansion of legal services across the Central Florida region, specifically targeting the legal needs of motorists in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Lake Counties.

Established with a mission to provide professional advocacy for drivers, The Ticket Fighter Law Firm has successfully resolved more than 30,000 cases since its inception. The firm maintains a 99% success rate in helping clients avoid points on their driving records for eligible traffic infractions, a critical factor in preventing insurance premium increases and license suspensions.

The firm specializes in a broad spectrum of traffic-related legal issues, including DUI defense, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and habitual traffic offender (HTO) designations. The expansion also places a renewed focus on Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) protections, where a single violation can have immediate career implications.

To support this growth, the firm has optimized its client communication infrastructure. Clients now utilize a centralized online portal to view real-time hearing results, court-filed documents, and invoices. This modernization effort aligns with the firm’s policy of flat-rate pricing and transparency, ensuring that legal representation remains accessible without hidden costs.

The Ticket Fighter Law Firm continues to operate from its established locations in Orlando and Lake Mary, providing a consistent legal resource for the Central Florida community.

Sergio Cruz
The Ticket Fighter Law Firm
+1 407-476-5120
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The Ticket Fighter Law Firm Marks 20th Anniversary with Service Expansion Across Central Florida

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