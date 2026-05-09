25th Infantry Division honors Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry During Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Soldiers, families, distinguished guests and community leaders gathered at Weyand Field on May 8, 2026, as the 25th Infantry Division honored Command Sgt. Maj. Sean D. Curry during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony recognizing his leadership, service and lasting impact on the Tropic Lightning Division.

Curry relinquished responsibility as the division’s senior enlisted leader after helping guide the organization through a period of modernization, Indo-Pacific readiness and warfighting transformation. He is slated to become the next command sergeant major of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

The ceremony highlighted Curry’s contributions to Soldier readiness, noncommissioned officer development and emerging battlefield capabilities while also honoring the division’s deep connection to Hawaii’s cultural heritage and warrior traditions.

Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, described Curry as a trusted advisor and transformational leader who consistently connected tactical leadership with the Army’s broader strategic mission across the Pacific.

“He engages all those equally, in a masterful way, that helps communicate the Army’s message from the Soldier level all the way up to strategic,” Bartholomees said.

Bartholomees credited Curry with helping advance the division’s modernization initiatives, including the integration of drones, counter-drone systems, electronic warfare capabilities, infantry squad vehicles and the Army’s next-generation M7 rifle and M250 automatic rifle systems.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Curry has been a steadfast champion for Soldiers, families and the warfighting fundamentals that define our profession,” Bartholomees said. “At the forefront of everything he’s done, it’s all about our Soldiers, our families and this mission.”

The ceremony featured several military traditions, including the passing of the division colors, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility and authority within the formation. Sgt. Maj. Noemi Conley, G1 sergeant major for the 25th Infantry Division, passed the colors to Curry for the final time before he relinquished responsibility to Bartholomees.

The event also incorporated Hawaiian cultural traditions honoring the division’s identity as America’s Pacific Division. Dr. Kahu Kaleo Patterson, Native Hawaiian pastor, professor and president of the Pacific Justice and Reconciliation Center, delivered an Oli Aloha blessing recognizing Hawaii’s history, warrior culture and the division’s enduring relationship with the islands.

Members of the Hui Haʻa Team performed a traditional Hawaiian warrior challenge honoring the fighting spirit, unity and heritage of the Tropic Lightning Division.

Throughout his remarks, Curry emphasized readiness, discipline and the importance of continuous improvement in preparation for future operations across the Indo-Pacific theater.

“When I stood here in 2024, I promised that we would focus on being brilliant in the basics and getting 1% better every day,” Curry said. “As I look across this formation today, I don’t just see a division that met those standards. I see a division that defined them.”

Curry also thanked Soldiers, civilians and military families across the division for their support throughout his tenure.

“We cannot do what we do without your strength,” Curry said. “Amy, your patience and grace are the only reasons I am still standing here today. Thank you for joining me on this crazy journey.”

During the ceremony, Soldiers presented leis to members of the Curry family in recognition of their sacrifices and contributions to the division community during Curry’s time as the senior enlisted leader of the 25th Infantry Division.

Bartholomees said Curry’s leadership and experience will continue shaping the Army as he transitions to his next assignment overseeing doctrine and education efforts at the Combined Arms Center.

“He’s the right leader for the right time at this moment in our history, with so much at stake to drive transformation while remaining grounded in our fundamentals of warfighting,” Bartholomees said.

Curry concluded his remarks by encouraging Soldiers to maintain the division’s momentum and continue preparing for future missions throughout the Pacific.

“My time in this position is ending, but the mission is not,” Curry said. “Continue the relentless pursuit of excellence. Keep getting 1% better every day.”

He closed with one final message to the division he served as Lightning 7.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve in the 25th Infantry Division,” Curry said. “Tropic Lightning. This will defend. Lightning 7 off comms.”