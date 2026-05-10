Jendue Unveils Its Most Luminous Collection Yet — Light Wash Denim Crafted for the South Florida Woman

Inside the Jendue flagship at Town Center Boca Raton — gold rails, marble floors, and a curated selection of limited-edition denim and ready-to-wear pieces in blues, reds, and neutrals. The elegant interior of Jendue at Town Center Boca Raton — a bright, open space with warm wood floors, marble surfaces, a pink orchid centerpiece, and gold mannequins styled in the latest limited-edition collection. The Jendue Chaby set in cream white — a cropped zip-front jacket with shoulder cut-outs paired with wide-leg denim trousers featuring sculptural thigh and knee openings. A limited-edition look from the Jendue Light Wash Collection

The premium denim house introduces a limited-edition capsule of pale indigo, ice blue, and white denim, exclusively at Town Center at Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jendue, the premium denim house founded by designer Sahra Cansu Yildirim, today introduced its Light Wash Collection at its flagship store inside Town Center at Boca Raton, Palm Beach County’s premier luxury shopping destination. The collection arrives as an answer to a question the brand has long been exploring: what does denim look like when it is treated not as a basic, but as a canvas for precision design?The answer, it turns out, is luminous. Jendue’s lightest wash capsule to date spans wide-leg denim trousers in a sun-washed pale indigo, cropped structured jackets with asymmetrical zipper detailing, fitted denim dresses that draw the eye with subtle corsetry, and airy jumpsuits cut for movement without sacrificing silhouette. Every piece is finished with the brand’s signature obsessive attention to seam, weight, and drape — details that reveal themselves gradually, the way quality always does.Among the standout pieces: the Myla Light Denim Jean, a wide-leg silhouette distinguished by architectural thigh cut-outs and contrasting dark stitching that gives the pale wash unexpected depth; the Chaby Corset Crop Top, a strapless bustier in structured light-wash denim that holds its shape with a refined precision most fabrics cannot achieve; the Monte Belted Mini Skirt in Ice Blue, belted at the waist and cut with a confidence that wears easily from morning to evening; and the Marvel Mini Jumpsuit, strapless and weightless in feel, designed for the kind of day that begins at a gallery opening and ends at the water’s edge.“Denim in a light wash is harder to make well than most people realize. Every construction detail is visible. Every seam tells the truth. That is exactly the kind of challenge we design for.” — Sahra Cansu Yildirim, Designer & Founder, JendueLight wash denim is having a defining moment in 2026 — on runways, on the street, and particularly in South Florida, where a pale indigo or ice blue jean reads as effortlessly dressed-up without trying too hard. Jendue’s interpretation refuses to let the trend settle for easy. Each light-wash piece is constructed from premium denim chosen for its ability to hold a clean, structured silhouette even as the fabric softens and breathes in the Florida heat. The result is a wardrobe that looks polished at noon and still earns a second glance at sunset.The Light Wash Collection is now available exclusively in-store at the Jendue flagship, located at 6000 Glades Road, Suite C1360, Town Center at Boca Raton. Consistent with the brand’s commitment to scarcity over volume, every style is produced in strictly limited numbers. When a piece is gone, it does not return. The collection is also available online at jendue.com and through the Nordstrom and Macy’s online marketplaces.Inside the Boca Raton flagship — a gallery-like space of marble displays, gold rails, and directional warm lighting — the light wash pieces reveal exactly why they demand to be experienced in person. The depth of an ice blue wash, the way a pale indigo drapes across a wide leg, the structure of a strapless bustier: these are things a screen cannot show you. The store is designed to let the denim speak for itself.About JendueJendue is a premium denim house founded by designer Sahra Cansu Yildirim. Built on the principle “Obsessive Attention. Intelligent Effort,” the brand occupies the space between everyday premium denim and high-end fashion — producing limited-edition collections from the finest materials, never mass-produced, and never restocked. Jendue is available at its flagship store at Town Center at Boca Raton, at jendue.com, and through Nordstrom and Macy’s online marketplaces.

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