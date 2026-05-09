Coffee County, GA (May 8, 2026) - At the request of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the in-custody death of David Allen Lollie, Jr., age 43, of Douglas, Georgia.

Preliminary information indicates that on May 8, 2026, at about 12:00 p.m., Lollie, an inmate at the Coffee County Jail, was assigned to a work detail at the Coffee County Road Department when he was found unresponsive. Medical assistance was provided at the scene before Lollie was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Lollie will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for autopsy.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office for review.