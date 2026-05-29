GCA and Arabian Child Launch Workplace Nursery Advisory in Saudi Arabia

An early childhood center currently operated by Global Childhood Academy (GCA) in Saudi Arabia, with workforce development, training, and quality supervision provided by Arabian Child.

New advisory service supports employers evaluating workplace nursery operating models, implementation readiness, and quality standards in light of Decision 783

Workplace nurseries should not be treated as a facilities project or a simple employee benefit. They require coordinated planning, HR, operations, finance, facilities, safeguarding, and quality.” — Dr. Samia Kazi, Co-Founder & Group COO, Global Childhood Academy

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Childhood Academy (GCA) and Arabian Child have announced the launch of a workplace nursery advisory service to support employers in Saudi Arabia as they evaluate practical implementation options in light of Decision 783.As organizations across the Kingdom continue to strengthen workforce participation, employee retention, and family-friendly workplace policies, workplace nurseries are becoming an important consideration for employers with large employee populations. For many leadership teams, the key question is not simply whether a nursery is possible, but how to design a model that is operationally realistic, financially sustainable, and aligned with the needs of working families.The advisory service helps employers move from policy awareness to structured implementation planning. It supports decision-making across operating model selection, facility feasibility, workforce demand assessment, financial modelling, staffing, quality assurance, governance, and nursery management options.“Workplace nurseries require more than allocating space or adding an employee benefit,” said Dr. Samia Kazi, Co-Founder and Group Chief Operating Officer of Global Childhood Academy. “They require coordinated planning across human resources, operations, finance, facilities, risk, and quality. Our role is to help employers evaluate their options responsibly and build models that are safe, practical, and sustainable.”The advisory does not provide legal or regulatory advice and is not a substitute for official guidance. Its focus is practical implementation, operational readiness, and early childhood quality.Employers may consider several delivery pathways, including direct employer operation, partnership with an external operator, GCA-supported management, shared or cluster nursery models, phased pilot models, build-operate-transfer structures, or advisory-only assessment for organizations still evaluating demand and feasibility.The right approach depends on each employer’s workforce profile, facility situation, internal capacity, timeline, budget, and risk appetite. GCA and Arabian Child work with leadership teams to assess these factors and develop implementation plans that are realistic from day one.Common implementation considerations include site suitability, nursery layout, staffing models, educator recruitment, safeguarding systems, parent communication, daily operations, curriculum alignment, family engagement, inspection readiness, and long-term quality monitoring. These areas require early planning to avoid delays, cost overruns, weak adoption, or operational gaps after launch.Through the workplace nursery advisory service, GCA and Arabian Child support employers with:- Workforce needs assessment and parent demand review- Operating model comparison and recommendation- Facility and site feasibility review- Implementation roadmap development- Financial and operational planning- Staffing and educator pipeline planning- Nursery policy and governance structures- Quality assurance and accreditation readiness- Early childhood operations management, where required- Alignment with recognized quality frameworks, including ECRAWorkplace nursery initiatives can also support broader human capital priorities, including employee experience, working parent retention, women’s workforce participation, employer branding, and business continuity. When designed well, a workplace nursery becomes a structured workforce asset rather than an isolated childcare project.GCA and Arabian Child bring direct early childhood operating experience, workforce development capacity, training infrastructure, quality improvement systems, and accreditation expertise to support employers from initial evaluation through to implementation.For more information about workplace nursery advisory services , operating models, and implementation resources, visit:About Global Childhood AcademyGlobal Childhood Academy is a Saudi-American early childhood education group supporting nursery operations, workforce development, curriculum, quality improvement, accreditation readiness, and digital learning solutions. GCA works with employers, education providers, and early childhood stakeholders to strengthen high-quality early childhood provision and support family-friendly workforce infrastructure.About Arabian ChildArabian Child is an early childhood training and consulting institute supporting governments, employers, schools, nurseries, and educators across the Gulf region. Arabian Child has trained more than 34,000 early childhood professionals and supported more than 480 early childhood centers. The organization provides professional qualifications, training, quality improvement, consulting, and early childhood workforce development services, including NCFE CACHE qualifications and TVTC-licensed training in Saudi Arabia.

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