City crews fill over 2,000 potholes in single day

HAMILTON, ON – City of Hamilton road crews used over 40 tonnes of asphalt to repair more than 2,100 potholes across the city during the Spring pothole blitz this past Saturday. This brings the total number of pothole repairs to over 35,000 in 2026.

Residents, commuters and visitors are already feeling and seeing the difference, with smoother, safer roads across key routes and neighbourhoods following the blitz.

City ramps up road improvement efforts

This work is part of the City’s broader investment in road infrastructure, with over $150 million committed in 2026 to repair and renew roads. Pothole blitzes help address immediate repair needs while supporting longer-term improvements to the City’s transportation network.

“Residents deserve roads that are safe, smooth and reliable,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “I’ve heard clearly from Hamiltonians that fixing potholes and improving road conditions needs to remain a priority. That’s why we’re continuing to make significant investments in road repairs and road renewal across the city. Crews have already repaired more than 35,000 potholes this year, and residents are starting to see and feel the difference on roads across Hamilton.”

Roads and transportation infrastructure represent one of the largest areas of municipal spending, reflecting the importance residents place on maintaining safe and reliable streets. On average, the City spends approximately $3.5 million per year on repairing potholes.

Potholes are repaired year-round. Each spring, the City increases repair operations to address seasonal roadway damage caused by winter weather and freeze-thaw conditions. During this time, crews undertake a proactive and concentrated effort to repair roadways.

“Maintaining our transportation network requires both immediate action and long-term planning,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “Our teams are delivering results across the city - repairing thousands of potholes while advancing more than $150 million in road improvements this year. This work is driven by crews out every day keeping our roads safe and reliable. Residents should expect to see and feel the difference: smoother drives, safer streets, and real, visible progress in communities across Hamilton.”

More than 10 major road resurfacing and reconstruction projects are planned for 2026, with some already underway, such as Sherman Cut and James Street South. These projects will deliver visible improvements beyond pothole repairs, including safety enhancements for commuters and pedestrians across the entire roadway network.

Quick facts:

Road crews regularly inspect roads to identify cracks, potholes and other maintenance needs, and complete repairs daily.

On average, the city repairs between 70,000 and 90,000 potholes each year.

On February 28, 2026, crews completed 2,513 pothole repairs during the winter pothole blitz.

An additional pothole blitz will occur before the summer, scheduled over a weekend when traffic volume is lower, resulting in a safer and more efficient operation.

Additional resources: