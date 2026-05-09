Hamilton advances freshwater trade at Great Lakes conference

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton is advancing freshwater trade and infrastructure through strategic investments and partnerships that support economic growth, create jobs and protect local waterways. This work was reinforced at the 2026 Annual Conference of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative.

Conference highlights Hamilton’s leadership in freshwater trade and infrastructure

Held in Hamilton this year from May 6 to 8, the conference brought together more than 300 municipal, Indigenous, industry and environmental leaders from Canada and the U.S., as well as agencies and ministries of the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada.

Mayor Andrea Horwath joined other Great Lakes regional mayors in signing the Cities Initiative Annual Declaration, which commits the 425 member cities to working together to build the Fresh Coast Economic Corridor, from Lake Superior to the Gulf of the St. Lawrence. This work over the next decade aims to attract new water-centred industries and expand freshwater trade on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway by 30 per cent, creating jobs, attracting new business investment and strengthening regional economies, such as Hamilton.

“For more than 50 years, Hamilton has taken the lead in protecting our harbour, watersheds and surrounding communities while building capacity to advance trade locally and with the rest of the world,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “That work is creating cleaner waterways, supporting jobs, strengthening infrastructure and helping build a more resilient future for Hamiltonians. We are proud to work alongside Great Lakes and St. Lawrence cities to build on this momentum and continue advancing a shared vision for Hamilton Harbour and the broader Great Lakes region.”

Delivering long-term sustainability and economic impact

The conference highlighted how Hamilton is leveraging its freshwater assets through coordinated investments and infrastructure projects to:

remediate and modernize Hamilton’s wastewater management infrastructure

build efficient and effective water utilities

revitalize the waterfront to spur tourism and support business growth

support industries that benefit from being part of a port city

The event also delved into water technology innovation and the potential for restoring brownfields near water sources.

Together, these efforts are positioning Hamilton as a leading hub for freshwater trade, infrastructure innovation and sustainable economic growth in the Great Lakes region.

“Hamilton’s future depends on how we preserve and optimize our freshwater infrastructure,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “We’re investing in the infrastructure that protects our water and powers our economy - positioning Hamilton as a key hub in the Great Lakes region.”

Quick Facts

The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence region represents approximately 20 per cent of the world’s freshwater supply, providing drinking water for 40 million people.

Hamilton’s strategic location within the $12.72 trillion Great Lakes regional economy is strengthened through partnerships with the Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) and the Hamilton International Airport.

In April 2026, the Port of Hamilton received approval from the Canada Border Services Agency for a new inland rail terminal at Pier 18, building on planning and investments from HOPA and Hamilton Container Terminal. This rail-enabled container capacity will position Hamilton as a logistics hub for regional and international trade.

The City is working with partners to advance the Hamilton Harbour Remedial Action Plan launched in 1992, and the goal to de-list Hamilton Harbour as an Area of Concern under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement. Through funding partnerships, more than $530 million has been committed to the City’s Clean Harbour Program, making it one of the most far-reaching investments to restore Hamilton Harbour and Lake Ontario.

Hamilton’s Clean Harbour Program has successfully helped to enhance water quality and natural habitat, most notably through projects such as the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades, Randle Reef Sediment Remediation Project, Windermere Basin Project and Real-Time Control System.

The City is moving forward with plans to upgrade the more than 100-year-old Dundas Wastewater Treatment Plant and deliver benefits to the environmentally protected Cootes Paradise wetland and Hamilton Harbour.

The City’s $140 million West Harbour Waterfront Redevelopment is set to transform the area into a vibrant, mixed-use, transit-supportive and pedestrian-friendly community.

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