CHORD Real Estate Leaps into the Future Launching AI-Powered Home Search Platform in Partnership with Lab378

From left to right: CHORD Real Estate partners Van Hohe, Steve Luther, and Ashley Luther celebrate the launch of CHORD’s new AI-powered home search platform in partnership with Lab378 — combining MLS data, AI image analysis, and lifestyle mapping to deli CHORD Real Estate is a Nashville-based boutique brokerage specializing in advisory-driven real estate, off-market opportunities, and concierge-level client service. Through its partnership with Lab378 , CHORD is integrating advanced artificial intelligenc

New technology delivers hyper-personalized home searches by combining MLS data, AI image analysis, and lifestyle mapping to better serve clients.

At CHORD, we’re always looking for ways to improve the client experience. This technology helps us combine data and insight to find clients the right home faster and with more clarity.” — Steve Luther

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHORD Real Estate, a Nashville-based boutique brokerage known for its advisory-driven approach and concierge-level client experience, today announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence platform in partnership with Lab378 . The integration is designed to enhance the depth to which their agents can search for and evaluate potentially ideal homes by starting with the buyer, not just the property, combining traditional listing data with advanced AI and real-world context.Most property searches start the same way: bedrooms, bathrooms, budget, zip code. But for most families, the decision to buy a home has less to do with filters and more to do with life — whether the school bus stop is nearby, whether there is a dog park within walking distance, whether a neighborhood feels like the right fit. The platform is designed to capture that context first, before it ever touches the MLS.The platform goes beyond standard home search tools by leveraging artificial intelligence to interpret both structured MLS data and unstructured inputs — such as listing photography and geographic insights — creating a more intuitive search and supremely personalized list of qualified properties that are even more likely to fulfill their clients’ needs.Through the platform, CHORD can search every MLS listing with precision while also factoring in proximity to the places that matter most. By integrating Google Maps data, the system provides insight into nearby restaurants, schools, workplaces, and lifestyle destinations. In addition, AI-powered image analysis evaluates listing photos to identify features and details that may not be included in MLS descriptions.The result is a smarter, more efficient way to discover homes, helping clients make better informed decisions with greater confidence.The platform was developed through nearly a year of collaboration between CHORD Real Estate and Lab378. Steve Luther, Principal | Chief Strategist & Advisor at CHORD Real Estate, serves on Lab378’s advisory board and has worked closely with the team to help shape, test, and bring the platform to market.“At CHORD, we’re always looking for ways to improve the client experience,” said Steve Luther. “This technology allows us to combine data, context, and insight in a way that helps us find clients the right home even faster and with more clarity. This AI tool doesn’t replace the advisor; it strengthens the entire process.”CHORD Real Estate has built its reputation on delivering a high-touch, strategy-first approach to buying and selling homes. The addition of AI is a natural extension of that philosophy, using technology to support better decisions while enhancing our personalized experience.“Most people think buying a home is a property decision,” said Joash Johnson, Co-Founder and CTO of Lab378. “It isn’t. It’s one of the most personal decisions a family makes. We built Livia to start with the person, not the property. By the time a buyer sees their first shortlist, Livia already knows what kind of morning they want to have, where their kids need to be, and what kind of community they’re looking for. That’s a conversation a filter can’t have.”As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, CHORD’s integration of AI reflects a broader shift toward smarter, more data-driven experiences while staying grounded in expert guidance and personalized client service.The platform is now being introduced to the CHORD client experience, with additional features and enhancements planned in the coming months.---About CHORD Real EstateCHORD Real Estate is a Nashville-based boutique brokerage specializing in residential real estate, off-market opportunities, and advisory-driven representation. Headquartered on Nashville’s famed Music Row, the firm serves clients across Middle Tennessee and beyond, offering a concierge-level experience focused on strategy, service, and results ---About Lab378Lab378 builds AI for the real estate industry. Its platform, Livia, works alongside brokerages and their agents, learning what buyers truly need from their next home before searching for it, qualifying serious buyers, and booking showings, so that agents can focus on the conversations and decisions that matter most.

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