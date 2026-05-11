Opterro, Inc. Achieves Triple ISO Certification: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018

Opterro, Inc. ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems (Certificate No. AQUS-10007) ISO 14001:2015 — Environmental Management Systems (Certificate No. AQUS-20003) ISO 45001:2018 — Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (Certificate No. AQUS-30003)

Reinforcing Internationally Recognized Standards for Quality, Environmental, and Safety Management

Achieving ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certification simultaneously reflects the operational discipline and commitment to continuous improvement across Opterro’s entire organization. ” — Mehrdad Moslehi, President & CEO, Opterro, Inc.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opterro, Inc., a developer of end-to-end fiber-optic and hybrid photonic-electrical sensing systems, today announced it has been awarded three simultaneous international management system certifications by Quality Registrar Systems (QRS): ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management). All three certifications were originally issued on April 30, 2026, and are maintained through ongoing annual surveillance audits, with full recertification scheduled for 2029. The certifications apply to Opterro’s headquarters and operational activities in Fremont, California.

The integrated certification framework supports scalable manufacturing, supplier quality management, regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, and operational consistency across global deployments. Achieving all three certifications concurrently demonstrates that quality, environmental responsibility, and occupational safety are embedded across Opterro’s organization within a unified management system rather than managed independently. The certifications also support Opterro’s continued expansion into large-scale commercial and government deployment programs.

The certifications encompass the full breadth of Opterro’s operations, including the design, development, manufacture, system integration, testing, and servicing of fiber-optic, photonic, optoelectronic, and hybrid sensing instrumentation and systems, along with associated software, firmware, and cloud-based analytics and monitoring platforms.

“Achieving ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certification simultaneously reflects the operational discipline and commitment to continuous improvement across Opterro’s entire organization. These certifications affirm our focus on product quality, environmental responsibility, and workplace safety — values that are central to how we design, build, and support our technology. As we continue advancing photonic sensing solutions for mission-critical applications, this milestone provides our global customers and partners with independently verified assurance of operational reliability.”

— Mehrdad Moslehi, President & CEO, Opterro, Inc.

Strategic Significance for Global Markets

The triple certification strengthens Opterro’s position to serve mission-critical industrial and government customers worldwide. ISO management system certifications are increasingly important for vendor qualification and procurement participation with major international energy and industrial operators.

The certifications were issued by Quality Registrar Systems (QRS), an international certification body, accredited through Accreditation Services Worldwide.

About the Certifications

ISO 9001:2015 — Quality Management Systems (Certificate No. AQUS-10007): The internationally recognized standard for quality management, confirming that Opterro’s processes consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements within a framework of continuous improvement.

ISO 14001:2015 — Environmental Management Systems (Certificate No. AQUS-20003): Confirms Opterro’s structured approach to reducing its environmental footprint, ensuring regulatory compliance, and embedding sustainability practices into its operations and supply chain.

ISO 45001:2018 — Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (Certificate No. AQUS-30003): The international standard for occupational health and safety management, affirming that Opterro proactively identifies and controls workplace hazards to protect its workforce and stakeholders.

About Opterro, Inc.

Opterro, Inc. is a deep-technology photonic sensing company headquartered in Fremont, California, providing end-to-end fiber-optic and hybrid photonic-electrical sensing systems for demanding applications across energy, nuclear, smart infrastructure, robotics, manufacturing & industrials, transportation, aerospace, and defense markets. Opterro’s product families include the i*Sense®, LiteSense®, FiberBlade®, UltraSense™, and d*Sense® interrogator platforms, complemented by the Optira™ cloud SaaS platform. Opterro maintains a global distribution network spanning Japan, China, Europe, India, Middle East, South Korea, and Brazil.



Opterro FBG Interrogators

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