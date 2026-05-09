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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 08, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 08, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Spring & Mulberry Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 -- Spring & Mulberry is voluntarily expanding its previously announced recall of select chocolate bars due to possible contamination from Salmonella.

This expansion follows a comprehensive root cause investigation conducted by the company’s manufacturing partners in coordination with leading food safety experts and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The investigation has now identified a single lot of date ingredient used in the production of the company’s chocolate as the most likely source of contamination.

In response, Spring & Mulberry is recalling all finished products produced with the implicated lot of date ingredient. All products included in this expanded recall have tested negative for Salmonella, and there have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the chocolate bars referenced below, to date. This announcement follows a recall by the company’s supplier.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in more serious illnesses.

The affected products were available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide since August 2025. The recalled products can be identified by brand name (Spring & Mulberry), with the following identifiers: flavor name, lot/batch codes, and box color. The lot code is listed on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged not to consume them. To receive a refund, consumers should take a photo of the product packaging showing the batch code and email it to recalls@springandmulberry.com. After documenting the batch code, consumers should dispose of the product immediately.

Spring & Mulberry takes the safety and quality of its products extremely seriously. Consumers with questions may contact the company at recalls@springandmulberry.com. Customer service will respond during business hours Monday-Friday 9am-5pm Eastern Standard Time.

Kathryn Shah

Spring & Mulberry

Product Name UPC Batch/Lot Code Box Color Blood Orange 850055470200 025217, 025289, 025325 Orange Coffee 850055470224 025226, 025274, 025344 Lt. Brown Earl Grey 850055470231 025346 Purple Lavender Rose 850055470019 025204, 025205, 025212, 025216, 026037, 026040 Lt. Blue Mango Chili 850055470033 025245, 025322, 025328 Orange Mint Leaf 850055470217 025225, 025272, 025342, 025364 Green Mixed Berry 850055470026 025220, 025223, 025247, 025248, 025251, 025253, 025288, 025296, 025335, 026008 Purple Mulberry Fennel 850055470149 025230, 025287 Burgundy Pecan Date 850055470040 025233, 025237, 025238, 025239, 025240, 025241, 025290, 025294, 025329, 025330 Yellow Pure Dark 850055470002 025217, 025218, 025219, 025254, 025266, 025269, 025324, 025338, 025350 Navy Blue Pure Dark Mini 850055470132 025302, 025303, 026009 Navy Blue Sea Salt 850055470217 026013, 026014 Grey

Link to Initial Press Release