Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella

Company Name:
Spring & Mulberry
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 -- Spring & Mulberry is voluntarily expanding its previously announced recall of select chocolate bars due to possible contamination from Salmonella.

This expansion follows a comprehensive root cause investigation conducted by the company’s manufacturing partners in coordination with leading food safety experts and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The investigation has now identified a single lot of date ingredient used in the production of the company’s chocolate as the most likely source of contamination.

In response, Spring & Mulberry is recalling all finished products produced with the implicated lot of date ingredient. All products included in this expanded recall have tested negative for Salmonella, and there have been no confirmed reports of illness associated with the chocolate bars referenced below, to date. This announcement follows a recall by the company’s supplier.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in more serious illnesses.

The affected products were available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide since August 2025. The recalled products can be identified by brand name (Spring & Mulberry), with the following identifiers: flavor name, lot/batch codes, and box color. The lot code is listed on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged not to consume them. To receive a refund, consumers should take a photo of the product packaging showing the batch code and email it to recalls@springandmulberry.com. After documenting the batch code, consumers should dispose of the product immediately.

Spring & Mulberry takes the safety and quality of its products extremely seriously. Consumers with questions may contact the company at recalls@springandmulberry.com. Customer service will respond during business hours Monday-Friday 9am-5pm Eastern Standard Time.

Kathryn Shah
Spring & Mulberry

Product Name

UPC

Batch/Lot Code

Box Color

Blood Orange

850055470200

025217, 025289, 025325

Orange

Coffee

850055470224

025226, 025274, 025344

Lt. Brown

Earl Grey

850055470231

025346

Purple

Lavender Rose

850055470019

025204, 025205, 025212, 025216, 026037, 026040

Lt. Blue

Mango Chili

850055470033

025245, 025322, 025328

Orange

Mint Leaf

850055470217

025225, 025272, 025342, 025364

Green

Mixed Berry

850055470026

025220, 025223, 025247, 025248, 025251, 025253, 025288, 025296, 025335, 026008

Purple

Mulberry Fennel

850055470149

025230, 025287

Burgundy

Pecan Date

850055470040

025233, 025237, 025238, 025239, 025240, 025241, 025290, 025294, 025329, 025330

Yellow

Pure Dark

850055470002

025217, 025218, 025219, 025254, 025266, 025269, 025324, 025338, 025350

Navy Blue

Pure Dark Mini

850055470132

025302, 025303, 026009

Navy Blue

Sea Salt

850055470217

026013, 026014

Grey

Link to Initial Press Release