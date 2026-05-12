Mike ter Maat to Announce at FreedomFest in Vegas July 9

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Republican Teases “Unprecedented” National Campaign

This national Republican campaign is unprecedented in 250 years of American political history.” — Mike ter Maat

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike ter Maat , a member of the Republican Liberty Caucus and the 2024 Libertarian Party nominee for vice president, has announced that FreedomFest will be the venue for his reveal of a national political campaign characterized as “unprecedented.”“The campaign I will be announcing is unprecedented in 250 years of American political history,” said ter Maat. The long-time Republican confirmed that this would be a national Republican campaign, yet one that has never been attempted before.FreedomFest, the world’s fair of the liberty movement, will be held July 8-11 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Added ter Maat, “FreedomFest is the most logical place to kick off the most innovative campaign in America.”In June of 2025, ter Maat left the Libertarian Party to rejoin the Republican Party along with forty-five others, many of whom had worked on ter Maat’s vice-presidential campaign. Ter Maat served as a White House economist in 1990-92 and then as a member of the campaign to re-elect President George H.W. Bush in 1992.FreedomFest has announced other confirmed speakers, including:• Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Media,• Lisa Kennedy, Television Host and Commentator,• Grover Norquist, President, Americans for Tax Reform,• Adam Carolla, Comedian and Podcast Host,• Spike Cohen, Founder, You Are The Power and• Mark Skousen, Economist, Author & Founder of FreedomFest.The Republican Liberty Caucus is the grassroots membership organization working within the Republican Party to advance the principles of individual rights, limited government and free markets.In April, ter Maat published the compendium of essays, BROKEN: How American Politics Is Driving Civil Unrest, Financial Collapse & War.In June, ter Maat will be participating in the convention of the Republican Party of Texas and in the convention of the Republican Party of Indiana.Press inquiries should be directed to:Eric MooreEric@MiketerMaat.comPolitical inquiries should be directed to:Jeff HuttJeff@MiketerMaat.com

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