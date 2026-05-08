County of Maui receives 2026 Community Resilience Leadership Award

The National Disaster Preparedness Training Center (NDPTC) at the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) recognized the County of Maui with the 2026 Community Resilience Leadership Award -- marking the first time in the center’s history that the honor has been awarded to an entire county government.

NDPTC is a national training center that develops and delivers disaster preparedness and hazard mitigation programs, with a particular focus on coastal communities and island states. In collaboration with Federal Emergency Management Agency, UH and other regional partners, NDPTC has trained more than 70,000 first responders, emergency managers and community leaders nationwide.

The Community Resilience Leadership Award honors individuals and organizations who demonstrate a sustained commitment to resilience in the face of disasters, with an emphasis on learning, adaptation and transformative recovery practices.

The 2026 award recognizes the County of Maui’s leadership and commitment to resilience following the 2023 Maui wildfires. It was presented during the Pacific Risk Management ʻOhana (PRiMO) 25th Annual Conference, held March 16-18, 2026, at the UH Mānoa campus.

“This recognition reflects not only the resilience of our community, but also the unwavering commitment of the County team that has worked every day to help lead Maui through one of the most difficult chapters in our history,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “From our Office of Recovery and Department of Planning to our first responders, public works crews, housing teams and cabinet leadership, this recovery has required collaboration, innovation and a shared commitment to our people. While there is still much work ahead, we remain fully committed to seeing this recovery through and rebuilding a stronger, safer and more resilient Maui for future generations.”

Dr. Karl Kim of the UH Mānoa Innovation Center, who presented the award, highlighted the County’s collaboration with students and researchers in the aftermath of the Lahaina fire. He noted that the recovery effort has become a vital case study linking education, training and real-world capacity building. He also acknowledged the Office of the Mayor for its ongoing dedication to equity and justice throughout the recovery efforts.

The award was accepted by Coastal Resources Planner Jim Buika on behalf of Mayor Bissen and the County of Maui Department of Planning.

“The County of Maui extends its gratitude to NDPTC, UH and PRiMO partners for this recognition and for their continued partnership in advancing resilience across island communities,” County Department of Planning Director Jacky Takakura said.

This year’s PRiMO conference, themed “Building Coalitions and Local Solutions for Resilience,” brought together more than 300 participants from across the Pacific. During the event, Maui County was recognized for its cross-departmental efforts to support recovery, including innovative rebuilding approaches, coordination with academic and community partners, and a focus on long-term resilience.

Maui Nui was featured prominently throughout the conference. On March 16, West Maui leader and master waterman Archie Kalepa delivered a keynote address reflecting on the Lahaina wildfire response. On March 17, a County Department of Planning team, in collaboration with the UH Sea Grant Program, presented an interactive session titled

“Rebuilding Lahaina Out of Harm’s Way: One Relationship at a Time.”

Due to Kona low storms impacting Maui during the conference, many County staff remained on island to support emergency response operations.

For information on NDPTC, visit https://ndptc.hawaii.edu/. For information on the County of Maui, visit www.mauicounty.gov.