Two County of Maui departments to close Wailuku offices briefly this month

Two County of Maui departments announced brief Wailuku office closures scheduled for this month.

Closure details are as follows:

• Tuesday, May 12, 2026: Department of Housing offices in Wailuku at 2065 Main St., Suite 108, and 2200 Main St., Suites 515 and 205, will be closed from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. for a departmentwide meeting. Regular office hours will resume Wednesday.

• Thursday, May 14, 2026: Department of Personnel Services offices in Wailuku on the sixth floor of the County’s Kalana O Maui building will be closed for the department’s Careers Expo at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on the same day. Regular office hours will resume Friday.

For general information on the County of Maui, visit www.mauicounty.gov.