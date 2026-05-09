Attorney General Griffin Continues Fight against Shipment of Abortion Pills into Arkansas, Joins Amici Briefs Challenging FDA Rule

LITTLE ROCK – Attorney General Tim Griffin issued the following statement announcing he has joined 22 other state attorneys general in support of Louisiana’s challenge of a Biden-era Federal Drug Administration rule that allows abortion pills to be mailed to patients without an in-person doctor visit:

“In July 2025, I led a multistate letter urging Congress to address the unlawful shipment of abortion pills into states such as Arkansas where abortion is illegal. Today, I am continuing that fight by joining 22 other Republican attorneys general in our support of Louisiana’s challenge to the Biden-era FDA rule that allows doctors to ship the chemical abortion drug mifepristone to patients without consulting with those patients in person. In our amici briefs, we ask the Supreme Court to leave in place the Fifth Circuit’s stay of a federal regulation that removed the longstanding in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone. The FDA rule essentially emboldens doctors in states where abortion is legal to prescribe mifepristone to patients and ship that drug across state lines to women in states where abortion is illegal, such as Arkansas. This practice is in direct contravention of Arkansas law.

“We believe the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit got it right when it stayed the Biden-era rule, and we hope the Supreme Court will leave that stay in place. Abortion laws are set by individual states, and Arkansas’s democratically elected representatives passed legislation outlawing abortion in almost all circumstances, making Arkansas the most pro-life state in the country. I have fought for the rights of the unborn my entire political career, which is why I am proud to join these amici briefs in support of Louisiana.”

Other states that joined the Nebraska-led briefs were Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

To read copies of the briefs, click here.

To download a PDF of this release, click here.

About Attorney General Tim Griffin

Tim Griffin was sworn in as the 57th Attorney General of Arkansas on January 10, 2023, having previously served as the state’s 20th Lieutenant Governor from 2015-2023. From 2011-2015, Griffin served as the 24th representative of Arkansas’s Second Congressional District, where he served on the House Committee on Ways and Means, House Armed Services Committee, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Committee on Ethics and House Committee on the Judiciary while also serving as a Deputy Whip for the Majority.

Griffin is currently an officer in the Arkansas Army National Guard and holds the rank of colonel. Griffin served as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps for more than 28 years. In 2005, Griffin was mobilized to active duty as an Army prosecutor at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and served with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Mosul, Iraq.

His previous assignments include serving as the Commander of the 2d Legal Operations Detachment in New Orleans, Louisiana; the Commander of the 134th Legal Operations Detachment at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and as a Senior Legislative Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness at the Pentagon. Griffin earned a master’s degree in strategic studies as a Distinguished Honor Graduate from the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.

Griffin also served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, and Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs for President George W. Bush; Special Assistant to Assistant Attorney General Michael Chertoff, Criminal Division, U.S. Department of Justice; Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Arkansas; Senior Investigative Counsel, Government Reform and Oversight Committee, U.S. House of Representatives; and Associate Independent Counsel, Office of Independent Counsel David M. Barrett, In re: HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros.

Griffin is a graduate of Magnolia High School, Hendrix College in Conway, and Tulane Law School in New Orleans. He attended graduate school at Oxford University. He is admitted to practice law in Arkansas (active) and Louisiana (inactive). Griffin lives in Little Rock with his wife, Elizabeth, a Camden native, and their three children.

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