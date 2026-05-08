Governor Gavin Newsom welcomes new members to the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors

The Council serves as a strategic advisory body to the Governor and the Department of Finance, bringing together leading experts in economics, public policy, and business to analyze economic trends and provide guidance on state and federal developments through roundtables on ongoing and emerging economic issues – such as the evolution of artificial intelligence and its implications for California’s economy.

The announcement reflects new leadership under Chair Renee Bowen and Vice Chair Valentin Bolotnyy and a mix of returning and newly appointed members. The Council will continue to help guide California through a rapidly changing global economy, addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by shifting federal policies, evolving tariffs, and new dynamics in trade and technology.

The Council is chaired by Renee Bowen, Dean’s Professor of International Business & Global Affairs at the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business and the Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Valentin Bolotnyy, Kleinheinz Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and Affiliated Scholar at the Deliberative Democracy Lab at Stanford’s Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law, serves as Vice Chair.

Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors Members