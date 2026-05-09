Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Stephen Oppenheimer and the reappointment of Stephen Hammond to the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District.

Stephen Oppenheimer, OD

Oppenheimer is an Optometrist at the Oppenheimer Eye Clinic in Key West. Active in his community, he is a member of the Florida Keys Lions Club Board of Directors. Oppenheimer earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Florida and his doctorate in optometry from the University of Houston.

Stephen Hammond

Hammond is a Realtor at Lokation Real Estate. Active in his community, he currently serves as a member of the Key West Association of Realtors. Hammond earned his bachelor's degree in business and finance and his master’s degree in business and administration from Samford University.