Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Board of Control for Southern Regional Education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Melissa Matz and Mel Ponder to the Board of Control for Southern Regional Education.

Melissa Matz

Matz is a Teacher at Lakeside Junior High School in Clay County. In 2023, she was designated as the Teacher of the Year for the State of Florida. After her selection as Florida’s Teacher of the Year, Matz served as Florida’s Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education.

Melvin “Mel” Ponder

Ponder is the President of Northwest Florida State College. Active in his community, he was previously elected as a member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 4, and as a member of the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners. Ponder earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University.