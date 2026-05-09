Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Khari James and Emilie Oglesby to the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking.

Khari James

James is the Senior Legal Counsel for the National Center on Sexual Exploitation and an Adjunct Professor at the Florida State University College of Law. Previously, she served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida and a Human Trafficking Attorney for Legal Services of North Florida. James earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida and her juris doctor from Florida State University.

Emilie Oglesby

Oglesby is the Deputy Secretary of Business Regulation at the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Previously, she served as an Assistant Deputy Secretary of Florida Commerce, the External Affairs Manager at the State Board of Administration, and the Director of Communications and External Affairs at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Oglesby earned her bachelor’s degree from Auburn University.