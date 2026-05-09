Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Holmes County Hospital Corporation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of April Busby and the reappointment of Cynthia Brooks, Jerry Dixon, Amanda Eldridge, and Jennie Goodman to the Holmes County Hospital Corporation.

April Busby

Busby is the Northwest Florida Substance Abuse and Mental Health Supervisor for the Florida Department of Children and Families. Previously, she served as a Regional Collaboration Coordinator of Northwest Florida, a Monitoring and Technical Assistance Analyst, and a Human Services Program Specialist for the Florida Department of Children and Families. Busby earned her bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Troy University.

Cynthia Brooks

Brooks is currently retired and previously served as a Teacher for Holmes County Public Schools. Active in her community, she is a member of the American Society for Clinical Pathology. Brooks earned her bachelor’s degree in medical technology from the University of West Florida and her master’s degree from Florida State University.

Jerry Dixon

Dixon is currently retired and previously served as a Principal for Holmes County Public Schools. A resident of Holmes County for over 55 years, he was previously served as a member of the Holmes County School Board. Dixon earned his associate degree from Chipola College, his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, and his master’s degree from Troy University.

Amanda Eldridge

Eldridge is a Partner and the Director of Operations for School Financial Services, Inc. Previously, she served as a Civil and Criminal Court Clerk for the Walton County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office. Eldridge attended Holmes County High School.

Jennie Goodman

Goodman is a Relief Pharmacist for Pancare/Goldens. Active in her community, she previously served as a member of the Chipola College District Board of Trustees. Goodman earned her associate degree from Chipola College and her bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Florida.