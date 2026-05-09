Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to Protect Florida Against Foreign Influence and Hostile Foreign Actors

MIAMI, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 905, the Foreign Interference Restriction and Enforcement Act, strengthening Florida’s protections against hostile foreign influence, foreign terrorist organizations, and foreign adversaries seeking to infiltrate government, critical infrastructure, public institutions, and the state’s economy.

“Today, I signed the Foreign Interference Restriction and Enforcement Act to strengthen Florida’s defenses against foreign adversaries,” said Governor DeSantis. “This legislation combats hostile foreign influence in Florida by establishing new restrictions on agreements and partnerships involving countries of concern such as Iran and Cuba, as well as penalties for violations. The bill also strengthens ethics and disclosure requirements for elected officials and government employees, because public officials should be serving Floridians—not foreign adversaries.”

Since taking office, the Governor has signed a series of measures to combat foreign influence and protect Florida’s institutions, economy, and critical infrastructure.

In 2021, he signed HB 7017 to increase transparency surrounding foreign donations to Florida universities and the Combating Corporate Espionage in Florida Act to strengthen penalties for trade secret theft tied to hostile foreign actors.

In 2023, Florida enacted SB 264 to prevent hostile foreign governments and entities affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party from purchasing farmland or land near military bases and critical infrastructure. Florida also restricted certain government contracts involving foreign countries of concern, blocked foreign-controlled companies from accessing sensitive personal information, and banned TikTok and other foreign-controlled applications from state devices and networks.

Additionally, Florida launched the SecureFlorida Portal and established the Office of SecureFlorida within the Florida Department of Commerce to strengthen oversight of foreign influence and property ownership. Florida has also continued strengthening protections for higher education and charitable organizations through SB 846 and SB 700.

HB 905 further strengthens Florida law by: