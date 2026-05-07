News Release – DOH Issues $500 Administrative Penalty against Loreen Troxel, Community Care Foster Family Home Operator

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ‘OIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH ISSUES $500 ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY AGAINST LOREEN TROXEL, COMMUNITY CARE FOSTER FAMILY HOME OPERATOR

26-051

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 7, 2026

ʻAIEA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) has issued an order against Loreen Troxel following enforcement action for serious and substantive violations of Hawai‘i Administrative Rules Chapter 11-800.

DOH, through its contractor, Community Ties of America (CTA), confirmed that during one incident, Troxel left Community Care Foster Family Home (CCFFH) clients unattended or without a certified caregiver.

Troxel has been assessed a $500 administrative penalty.

Troxel has 20 days from receipt of the order to submit a written request for a hearing. If no request is submitted within that time, the order will become final and enforceable.

The DOH Office of Health Care Assurance State Licensing Section, through CTA, certifies and regulates Community Care Foster Family Homes to help ensure the health, safety and welfare of individuals residing in health care facilities.

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