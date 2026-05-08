Raíz & Rayo Announces Pre-Order Launch of Organic Pre-Wash Scalp Oil Rituals

Creator/Founder- Natalie Walker, a licensed stylist and beauty industry professional with more than 30 years of experience.

Your Scalp Is Your Nervous System's Mirror. Treat It Like One. This is not a trend, This is your foundation.” — Natalie Walker

NEVADA, NV, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raíz & Rayo, a scalp-first beauty brand founded by longtime hair expert Natalie Walker, today announced the pre-order launch of its organic pre-wash scalp oil ritual collection, a line created to support scalp care before shampooing through botanical oil blends inspired by Ayurvedic and Japanese Kampo inspired traditions with modern actives.The launch introduces Raíz & Rayo’s numbered scalp oil elixirs and curated trio sets designed for customers seeking a more intentional approach to scalp wellness, hair care routines and pre-wash self-care. The products are formulated as oil-based scalp rituals applied before shampooing, with each blend focused on a specific scalp concern such as stimulation, balance, soothing, resilience or hormonal support. Each ritual is also designed to create a calming sensory experience that encourages customers to slow down, massage the scalp and reconnect through a grounding nervous system reset before cleansing.“After more than 30 years behind the chair, I have watched clients become more concerned about shedding, scalp discomfort, stress and overall hair health,” said Natalie Walker, founder of Raíz & Rayo and Revampstudio Organic Hair Spa. “Raíz & Rayo was created because scalp care should not be an afterthought. The foundation of healthy-looking hair begins at the root, and our rituals are designed to support both the scalp and the person beneath it — creating a moment to reset, breathe and return to yourself before you wash.”Raíz & Rayo’s pre-order offering includes three discovery trio sets: The Core Ritual, The Sensitive Reset and The Growth Ritual. Each trio features 30 ml / 1 oz sample-size oils, allowing customers to experience multiple formulas before committing to a full-size ritual. Full-size 100 ml bottles and eco-friendly refill options are also planned as part of the brand’s broader product offering.The collection is positioned within the growing scalp care category, where consumers are increasingly treating the scalp as an extension of skin care and self-care. Raíz & Rayo differentiates itself with anhydrous, oil-based formulas, amber glass packaging, organic botanical ingredients and a ritual-based application method that encourages customers to apply to a dry scalp, massage for several minutes, leave on before washing and shampoo thoroughly.Pre-orders will be available at RaízandRayo.com , with early customers receiving access to the brand’s first production batch. Customers may also join the brand’s Ritual Circle email list for product education, launch updates and early access announcements.About Raíz & RayoRaíz & Rayo is a Nevada-based scalp care brand created by Natalie Walker, a licensed stylist and beauty industry professional with more than 30 years of experience. Inspired by Ayurvedic and Japanese Kampo traditions, Raíz & Rayo develops organic, pre-wash scalp oil rituals designed to help customers care for the scalp before cleansing. The brand’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that scalp-first care is the foundation of stronger, healthier-looking hair — and that ritual can create a moment of calm, grounding and reconnection.

Raiz & Rayo, STOP abusing your scalp!

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