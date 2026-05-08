May 14 County Commissioners Public Meeting on Docket DC-24-0004: Residential Uses, Boarding House and Group Care or Foster Home

Boulder County, Colo. - The Board of County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, May 14, 2026 on proposed text amendments to the Land Use Code in Docket DC-24-0004 related to residential uses, specifically Article 4 Boarding House and Group Care or Foster Home use classifications, and other changes to the Code necessary to integrate these changes.

View the staff report packet for May 14, or visit the DC-24-0004 webpage for more information.

What: Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) Public Meeting on Docket DC-24-0004: Residential Uses, Boarding House, and Group Care or Foster Home

When: Thursday, May 14 starting at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Attend in-person at the Boulder County Courthouse, 3rd Floor, 1325 Pearl St., Boulder, or join the meeting virtually. View the May 14 calendar event for information on how to attend.

Note: There will be no public comment taken during this meeting, as the BOCC Public Hearing including public comment for this docket was held on Feb. 5, 2026. View the May 5 information packet and video recording.

Background

Planning Commission heard this docket on Oct. 15, 2025, and provided feedback which was incorporated into the materials presented to the BOCC at the Public Hearing on Feb. 5, 2026. During that hearing the Commissioners requested the following information:

Additional information regarding the Code’s zoning districts, including mapping of the districts to assist the BOCC in consideration of where a Residential Care Facility may be located.

More detail on the structures and square footage for Mountain States Children’s Home and Sandstone Care at The Alps, which would be considered Residential Care Facilities.

Staff Contact

Contact Cayley Byrne, Long Range Planner I, at cbyrne@bouldercounty.gov, or call 720-564-2819.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.