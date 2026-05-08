When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 07, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 08, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella Contamination Company Name: Jonco Industries, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Williams Sonoma, Fireworks Popcorn Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Jonco Industries, Inc. of Milwaukee, WI, is recalling certain consumer-sized White Cheddar Seasoning products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled products were distributed in limited quantities through retail stores.

The affected products include White Cheddar Seasoning sold in the following consumer-facing formats:

Williams Sonoma–branded Popcorn Sampler Gift Box, containing a White Cheddar Seasoning component. The affected lot codes are: 088594-2-1.

Fireworks Popcorn Poppings & Toppings gift set containing a White Cheddar Seasoning component sold at West Allis Cheese and Sausage. The affected lot codes are: 088594-5-1.

Fireworks White Cheddar Seasoning, 1.6 oz jars, sold at West Allis Cheese and Sausage. The affected lot codes are: 088594-7-1.

The lot codes are printed on the product packaging. Product labels have been provided to FDA for reference.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after Jonco Industries was notified by its seasoning supplier, JCB Flavors, of a potential Salmonella concern associated with an upstream milk powder ingredient supplied by California Dairies, Inc., which was used in the production of the affected products.

Jonco Industries immediately ceased distribution of the affected products, notified customers, and placed all remaining inventory on hold.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Jonco Industries at 414-449-2000 during normal business hours.