National Hospital Week: Always Here for Our Patients and Communities

When National Hospital Week kicks off on Sunday, we celebrate something that is truly special and unique in our society: Hospitals and health systems that are always there. No matter the hour or the challenge, the women and men of America’s hospitals stand ready to care for patients, comfort families and support communities in moments that matter most.

The People Who Make Healing Possible

Behind every hospital door is an extraordinary group of people who have chosen a calling rooted in compassion, skill and service. They are the doctors making life‑saving decisions, the nurses who stay at patients’ bedsides through long nights, the technicians who ensure tests and treatments are accurate, and the pharmacists who help manage complex care. They also are the receptionists who greet worried families with warmth, the nutrition staff preparing meals for recovery, the environmental services teams keeping facilities clean and safe, and the maintenance workers who make sure essential systems never miss a beat. Every role matters. Together, they make healing possible.

The Role of Hospitals in Strengthening Communities

Hospitals are unlike any other sector in our society. They are the place people turn to at life’s most joyful — and most difficult — moments. They welcome new life into the world, repair broken bones and broken hearts, and walk alongside patients and families during their most vulnerable times. When disasters strike, hospitals do not close their doors … they step forward and step up.

Hospitals’ mission extends far beyond clinical care. They are anchors in their communities. They are among the largest employers in many communities. They invest in community health programs, partner with local organizations, conduct medical research and train the next generation of health care professionals. Hospitals treat patients who come through their doors because caring for the whole community is at the heart of hospitals’ missions.

For the past several weeks, the AHA has been sharing resources and tools to help celebrate National Hospital Week (May 10-16) and National Nurses Week (May 6-12). You can visit our National Hospital Week webpage to view our latest Advisory that includes social media toolkits and infographics. Throughout the week, the AHA will highlight content across all of its communications platforms celebrating the incredible work that hospital and health system caregivers do every day to support healing, hope and health.

Supporting Our Health Care Workforce

The past several years have tested hospitals and health care workers in many ways. Yet despite extraordinary challenges, caregivers continue to show up — driven by a deep commitment to patients and to one another. Their resilience, professionalism and humanity deserve not just gratitude during National Hospital Week, but respect and support year‑round.

As we celebrate this week, let’s take a moment to thank the people at your local hospital. A kind word, a note of appreciation or simple recognition goes a long way for those who spend their days helping others. And as a nation, we must remain committed to strengthening hospitals and supporting the workforce that makes care possible, so they can continue to serve communities today and for generations to come.

Hospitals are always there — day and night, in calm and in crisis — because caring for people is not just what we do. It is who we are.