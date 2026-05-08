Governor Hochul Announces 27 Transformational Projects in the Capital Region as Part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 27 transformational projects for the Capital Region as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward. Ten projects were announced for the Village of Catskill, the Round 8 winner of a $10 million DRI award; 7 projects were announced for the Village of Athens, a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and 10 projects were announced for the Village of Greenwich, also a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“With the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward programs, transformational projects aren’t just in reach — they’re a reality,” Governor Hochul said. “Across three localities, the Villages of Catskill, Athens and Greenwich will welcome new and current residents and visitors to vibrant communities that support the long-term economic growth and success of the Capital Region. These exceptional projects will drive local communities and develop thriving hubs for businesses, shopping centers and recreation — that’s how we keep New York moving.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

The Village of Catskill

The Village of Catskill offers an exceptional experience with a combination of striking historical architecture, a walkable Main Street and waterfront accessibility with the spectacular Catskill Creek at the center of the community. The walkable one-by-one-half mile Downtown Creek District encompasses the Village’s central downtown. With a mix of stores, restaurants, businesses, cultural venues and residences, it is the heartbeat for the Village and the broader region. The Village plans to continue expanding downtown offerings and create an even more vibrant and active community.

The 10 Catskill DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Activate Live Performances at the Community Theater at 373 Main Street ($525,000): Finish the second phase of improvements at the historic Community Theater at 373 Main Street to fully support live performances and community events. The project will build out back-of-house spaces, upgrade audience amenities and modernize building systems so the theater can operate as a year-round regional arts and entertainment venue.

Finish the second phase of improvements at the historic Community Theater at 373 Main Street to fully support live performances and community events. The project will build out back-of-house spaces, upgrade audience amenities and modernize building systems so the theater can operate as a year-round regional arts and entertainment venue. Catskill's Advancement for New Downtown Opportunities (CANDO) Small Project Fund ($570,000): Create the CANDO Fund to provide grants for small-scale building improvements and business investments within the Catskill DRI area. The project supports façade and interior renovations, upper-floor activation, equipment purchases and building system upgrades that strengthen downtown’s commercial and mixed-use fabric.

Create the CANDO Fund to provide grants for small-scale building improvements and business investments within the Catskill DRI area. The project supports façade and interior renovations, upper-floor activation, equipment purchases and building system upgrades that strengthen downtown’s commercial and mixed-use fabric. Convert 104 Water Street to Mixed-use Creative Space and Art Studios ($455,000): Convert the long-vacant industrial building at 104 Water Street into a mixed-use creative hub anchored by Cone Zero Ceramics, with studios, classrooms, and flexible arts space. The project activates a waterfront property with cultural programming, education, and small business activity that support Catskill’s growing creative economy.

Convert the long-vacant industrial building at 104 Water Street into a mixed-use creative hub anchored by Cone Zero Ceramics, with studios, classrooms, and flexible arts space. The project activates a waterfront property with cultural programming, education, and small business activity that support Catskill’s growing creative economy. Develop an ADA-Accessible Small Craft Launch on West Main Street ($186,000): Create an ADA-accessible small craft launch and improved public access point on Catskill Creek next to Catskill High School. The project will provide a safe, formalized entry to the water for kayaks and other small craft and invite more residents and visitors to enjoy the creek.

Create an ADA-accessible small craft launch and improved public access point on Catskill Creek next to Catskill High School. The project will provide a safe, formalized entry to the water for kayaks and other small craft and invite more residents and visitors to enjoy the creek. Enhance the Village Streetscape Along Main Street and West Bridge Street ($2,373,000): Improve Main Street and Black Bridge with new sidewalks, lighting, trees, crosswalks, and public amenities to create a safer, more accessible, and attractive corridor for residents and visitors. The project strengthens the village’s main commercial corridor and better connects downtown businesses, community spaces, and the Catskill Creek.

Improve Main Street and Black Bridge with new sidewalks, lighting, trees, crosswalks, and public amenities to create a safer, more accessible, and attractive corridor for residents and visitors. The project strengthens the village’s main commercial corridor and better connects downtown businesses, community spaces, and the Catskill Creek. Transform Bridge Street Theatre at 44 West Bridge Street ($1,588,000): Renovate and upgrade facilities at Bridge Street Theatre at 44 West Bridge Street to better accommodate performances, arts education, and community events. The project modernizes both indoor and outdoor areas to strengthen Catskill’s role as a regional arts destination.

Renovate and upgrade facilities at Bridge Street Theatre at 44 West Bridge Street to better accommodate performances, arts education, and community events. The project modernizes both indoor and outdoor areas to strengthen Catskill’s role as a regional arts destination. Activate the Village of Catskill with a New Wayfinding and Signage System ($432,000): Install a coordinated wayfinding and signage system throughout downtown Catskill to help residents and visitors easily locate Main Street, Catskill Creek, parks, historic sites, and cultural destinations. The project reinforces Catskill’s local culture and encourages people to explore local businesses and attractions.

Install a coordinated wayfinding and signage system throughout downtown Catskill to help residents and visitors easily locate Main Street, Catskill Creek, parks, historic sites, and cultural destinations. The project reinforces Catskill’s local culture and encourages people to explore local businesses and attractions. Renovate 455 Main Street to Facilitate Expanded Services by the MHA of Columbia Greene Counties ($1,102,000): Rehabilitate and reconfigure the Mental Health Association of Columbia Greene’s building at 455 Main Street to improve youth clubhouse, family services, community space, and supportive housing. The project enhances a critical downtown hub for counseling, advocacy, and recovery services serving local youth, families, and residents.

Rehabilitate and reconfigure the Mental Health Association of Columbia Greene’s building at 455 Main Street to improve youth clubhouse, family services, community space, and supportive housing. The project enhances a critical downtown hub for counseling, advocacy, and recovery services serving local youth, families, and residents. Develop Mixed-use Workforce Housing and Commercial Space at 506 Main Street ($1,000,000): Transform the Village-owned “Park for Paws” site at 506 Main Street into a mixed-use development with income-restricted apartments and ground-floor commercial space for local businesses and artists. The project delivers new affordable and workforce housing on Catskill Creek while activating the street with neighborhood-serving retail.

Transform the Village-owned “Park for Paws” site at 506 Main Street into a mixed-use development with income-restricted apartments and ground-floor commercial space for local businesses and artists. The project delivers new affordable and workforce housing on Catskill Creek while activating the street with neighborhood-serving retail. Renovate the Historic Catskill Public Library at 1 Franklin Street ($1,469,000): Renovate and modernize the historic Catskill Public Library at 1 Franklin Street to address accessibility, safety, building system, and program space expansion needs while preserving its architectural character. The project upgrades interior and exterior spaces to better support contemporary library services, community programs, and year-round public use.

The Village of Athens

Athens is a quintessentially charming village with a unique laid-back vibe that sits on the west bank of the Hudson River. It is connected to world-class art, culture, recreation and choice of housing that attracts visitors, boaters and artists. The Village has already worked to make downtown more walkable, welcoming, resilient and climate adaptive – making it primed for the NY Forward program. The community’s vision is to remain a welcoming village that celebrates family and community.

The 7 Athens NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Develop a Public Garden and Restaurant along the Hudson River ($550,000): Transform a long-vacant riverfront property into a vibrant destination anchored by a public garden and a flood-resilient restaurant and bar, fostering a dynamic space for cultural, ecological, and community engagement along the Hudson River.

Transform a long-vacant riverfront property into a vibrant destination anchored by a public garden and a flood-resilient restaurant and bar, fostering a dynamic space for cultural, ecological, and community engagement along the Hudson River. Create a Hudson River Access Hub in Riverfront Park ($870,000): Transform Riverfront Park into a comprehensive "river access hub" featuring expanded docking for additional boats, relocated ADA-compliant kayak launch with storage, stamped concrete walkways, and integrated ferry/water taxi facilities to centralize waterfront access and boost downtown economic activity.

Transform Riverfront Park into a comprehensive "river access hub" featuring expanded docking for additional boats, relocated ADA-compliant kayak launch with storage, stamped concrete walkways, and integrated ferry/water taxi facilities to centralize waterfront access and boost downtown economic activity. Expand the Capacity and Accessibility of the Athens Cultural Center ($722,000): Renovate a historic 1830s building into a fully accessible three-story community arts facility, with infrastructure upgrades including elevator installation, structural reinforcement, complete second and third floor buildouts, roof replacement, and compliance with accessibility and life safety codes.

Renovate a historic 1830s building into a fully accessible three-story community arts facility, with infrastructure upgrades including elevator installation, structural reinforcement, complete second and third floor buildouts, roof replacement, and compliance with accessibility and life safety codes. Renovate the Brooks Opera House to Accommodate a Restaurant, Event Venue, and Apartments ($870,000): Renovate the Brooks Opera House to restore its original cultural function with a first-floor restaurant/brewery, second-floor event venue, and new third-floor apartments, serving as a community gathering place.

Renovate the Brooks Opera House to restore its original cultural function with a first-floor restaurant/brewery, second-floor event venue, and new third-floor apartments, serving as a community gathering place. Create a Small Projects Fund ($300,000): Promote investment in exterior facades and interior upgrades through the availability of small-scale grants to improve the functionality and aesthetics of downtown buildings and businesses.

Promote investment in exterior facades and interior upgrades through the availability of small-scale grants to improve the functionality and aesthetics of downtown buildings and businesses. Redevelop the Trinity Church Building into a Wedding and Events Venue ($491,000): Restore the Trinity Church Building including exterior painting and facade work, interior repairs, electrical system upgrades to code, HVAC and plumbing modernization, and accessibility improvements to preserve its historic character while transforming into an events venue focused on small weddings.

Restore the Trinity Church Building including exterior painting and facade work, interior repairs, electrical system upgrades to code, HVAC and plumbing modernization, and accessibility improvements to preserve its historic character while transforming into an events venue focused on small weddings. Improve the Waterfront Intersection at N Water St. and 2nd St. ($697,000): Transform an underutilized intersection in the heart of the waterfront district into a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly hub that connects the park, business district, and waterfront. Streetscape improvements will enhance access, safety, and community use while supporting local events and economic activity.

The Village of Greenwich

The Village of Greenwich envisions a vibrant, sustainable downtown corridor that serves as the heart of the community and a regional destination. The Greenwich NY Forward project area will evolve into a walkable, connected district offering a range of commercial, residential and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike. The revitalization efforts will focus on enhancing connectivity along the Route 29/Main Street corridor and encouraging transformative infill development that strengthens the local economy. Housing diversity will be expanded to accommodate people of all ages and incomes, supporting Greenwich’s status as a Pro-Housing Community. The NY Forward area also falls within the designated Greenwich Brownfield Opportunity Area, ensuring alignment with long-term planning and community input. This vision preserves Greenwich’s historic charm while embracing modern development opportunities, creating a thriving, inclusive environment where businesses flourish, new and current residents enjoy a high quality of life, and visitors are drawn to the area’s unique blend of history, natural beauty and community spirit.

The 10 Greenwich NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Reconstruct the Mixed-Use Building at 126 Main Street ($975,000): Construct a mixed-use building at 126 Main, offering new affordable housing units and office space to strengthen downtown vitality. The building will provide supportive services and meet Enterprise Green Community standards.

Construct a mixed-use building at 126 Main, offering new affordable housing units and office space to strengthen downtown vitality. The building will provide supportive services and meet Enterprise Green Community standards. Transform the Downtown Streetscape with Multi-Modal and Accessibility Improvements ($859,000): Transform Main Street through streetscape improvements that enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety, accessibility, and aesthetics—while encouraging private investment and modernizing infrastructure by burying utility lines.

Transform Main Street through streetscape improvements that enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety, accessibility, and aesthetics—while encouraging private investment and modernizing infrastructure by burying utility lines. Create a Small Project Fund ($249,000): Establish a Small Projects Fund to support a diverse range of small-scale improvements that contribute to downtown revitalization, such as façade improvements, energy efficiency upgrades, accessibility enhancements, and new housing development.

Establish a Small Projects Fund to support a diverse range of small-scale improvements that contribute to downtown revitalization, such as façade improvements, energy efficiency upgrades, accessibility enhancements, and new housing development. Upgrade the Rough and Ready Museum to Accommodate Year-Round Accessible Use ($207,000): Upgrade the historic Rough and Ready Engine and Hose Company No. 2 building to improve safety, accessibility, and year-round usability for community events and educational outreach. The renovations will preserve local fire service history while expanding public access to the museum and meeting spaces.

Upgrade the historic Rough and Ready Engine and Hose Company No. 2 building to improve safety, accessibility, and year-round usability for community events and educational outreach. The renovations will preserve local fire service history while expanding public access to the museum and meeting spaces. Improve the Backyard Space for Performances at the Greenwich Free Library ($382,000): Transform the Greenwich Free Library’s backyard into a flexible outdoor space featuring a covered stage, seating, native landscaping, and improved pathways. It will support cultural and educational programming while enhancing public access and community engagement.

Transform the Greenwich Free Library’s backyard into a flexible outdoor space featuring a covered stage, seating, native landscaping, and improved pathways. It will support cultural and educational programming while enhancing public access and community engagement. Expand Supportive Housing and Accessibility at 72 Main Street ($550,000): Expand residential capacity at 72 Main Street through ADA-compliant and supportive housing, while upgrading commercial space and modernizing infrastructure for accessibility and energy efficiency.

Expand residential capacity at 72 Main Street through ADA-compliant and supportive housing, while upgrading commercial space and modernizing infrastructure for accessibility and energy efficiency. Enhance Greenwich Commons Park to Support Community Events and Pedestrian Connectivity ($230,000): Enhance Greenwich Commons Park with a new picnic pavilion, ADA-compliant public restroom, and a safe, accessible walkway connecting key community spaces. These improvements will support recreation, cultural programming, and pedestrian connectivity for all residents and visitors.

Enhance Greenwich Commons Park with a new picnic pavilion, ADA-compliant public restroom, and a safe, accessible walkway connecting key community spaces. These improvements will support recreation, cultural programming, and pedestrian connectivity for all residents and visitors. Revitalize Mowry Park and Gazebo to Expand Event Programming ($248,000): Revitalize Mowry Park by upgrading its historic gazebo, enhancing lighting and seating, and adding landscaping and accessibility features to support recreation, cultural events, and community gatherings.

Revitalize Mowry Park by upgrading its historic gazebo, enhancing lighting and seating, and adding landscaping and accessibility features to support recreation, cultural events, and community gatherings. Revitalize the Mixed-Use Eddy Plow Works Building ($450,000): Revitalize the historic Eddy Plow Works building by transforming the ground floor into leasable commercial space, expanding residential capacity with new apartment units, and restoring key architectural features to preserve its heritage. Improvements will include interior renovations, upgraded infrastructure, expanded parking, and enhanced safety and accessibility throughout the site.

Revitalize the historic Eddy Plow Works building by transforming the ground floor into leasable commercial space, expanding residential capacity with new apartment units, and restoring key architectural features to preserve its heritage. Improvements will include interior renovations, upgraded infrastructure, expanded parking, and enhanced safety and accessibility throughout the site. Rehabilitate 132 Main Street into Multi-Purpose Commercial Space and Outdoor Events Space ($350,000): Complete the rehabilitation of 132 Main Street into a multi-purpose building featuring community gathering areas and commercial office space, while preserving its historic character and incorporating sustainable upgrades. A new parking lot will also be constructed to support local events and provide parking for nearby residences.

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 410 communities across New York have been certified.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing – more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art – such as murals and sculptures – and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Across the Capital Region, these communities are building on their strengths to create downtowns that are not only vibrant, but also inclusive, accessible and reimagined with the future in mind. In Catskill, Athens and Greenwich, these projects reflect a strong commitment to enhancing public spaces, supporting local arts and culture, expanding housing opportunities and improving connections to waterfronts and the heartbeat of each downtown area. Through the DRI and NY Forward, we are empowering communities to turn their ideas into meaningful projects that will attract visitors, support residents and drive sustainable economic growth for years to come.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under the Governor's leadership, the State's community informed investments through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs continue to leverage local assets to create new opportunities for economic growth throughout New York. The 27 projects announced today are rooted in proven development strategies and will help to unlock potential and engage urban cores in Catskill, Athens and Greenwich.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, Homes and Community Renewal is partnering with communities across New York to turn their ambitious downtown visions into tangible progress that includes new housing opportunities. The $19 million awarded to Catskill, Athens, and Greenwich will catalyze the creation of vibrant, mixed-use downtowns with new homes, expanded small business activity, and welcoming public spaces that residents can be proud of. By tying these investments to Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are ensuring that revitalization efforts directly expand housing supply and advance affordability. These projects will deliver stronger, more inclusive neighborhoods where people can live, work, and thrive for generations to come.”

Capital Region Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Ruth Mahoney and Dr. Havidán Rodríguez said, “On behalf of the entire Regional Council, we are excited to support these locally driven projects in the Villages of Catskill, Athens and Greenwich. The DRI and NY Forward programs provide vital funding that supports and encourages new growth and new energy in communities throughout the Capital Region and across the state.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Receiving the DRI and NY Forward awards is a transformative opportunity for small upstate communities, and both Catskill and Athens have hit the ground running as models for smart rural economic development. These investments will meaningfully improve quality of life for local residents and kickstart long-term growth by bolstering small businesses, strengthening the arts and outdoor spaces that define the region’s character, and creating new jobs and homes for working families. Congratulations to Catskill and Athens on reaching this exciting milestone, and thank you to Governor Hochul for recognizing the outstanding potential these vibrant communities hold.”

Village of Catskill Board President Natasha Law said, "Our future is bright and beautifully planned. By combining increased recreation and services with a deep commitment to small business support, walkability, and housing, this DRI slate ensures Catskill remains a destination to live, work, and play. Thank You, Governor Hochul and all involved in this process!"

Village of Athens Mayor Amy Serrago said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled about the projects selected for funding through our NY Forward award. So many great sponsors submitted for inclusion in our strategic investment plan. The final slate will be truly transformative to the village and help to further the growth we’ve already seen in recent years. I’m so grateful that the small projects fund was awarded. This is something I pushed for, and it will make a huge impact on our downtown. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Governor Hochul, NYS Department of State and everyone in our community who worked so hard to make this moment a reality. Now let’s get to work!”

Village of Greenwich Mayor Amanda Beekmann Hurley said, "On behalf of the Village of Greenwich, I want to thank Governor Hochul and New York State for continuing to invest in rural communities like ours. These transformational projects would not be possible without the support of the NY Forward program, and this funding will help us preserve our historic character while creating new opportunities for housing, businesses, recreation and community connection for generations to come."

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 101 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $400 million to 77 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-27 Executive Budget.