Governor Hochul Announces 21 Transformational Projects in Western New York as Part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 21 transformational projects for Western New York as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward. Five projects were announced for the Village of Cattaraugus, the Round 8 winner of a $10 million DRI award; 9 projects were announced for the Village of Westfield, a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and 7 were announced for the Village of Angola, also a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“The DRI and NY Forward winners in Western New York are extraordinary communities with so much to offer in terms of resources, culture and history,” Governor Hochul said. “These awards are part of our ongoing efforts to transform downtown areas across the state and I look forward to watching Western New York use these funds in a way that highlights the people and businesses that make up a vital part of our great state.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

The Village of Cattaraugus

Cattaraugus is a vibrant community tucked away on a steep incline and sheltered by surrounding hills, productive farmlands and mature verdant forests. The original 19th century brick heart of the village, amazingly intact and a designated National Historic District, imbues a sense of history and character. Stores and businesses are locally owned, and the surrounding area abounds with hundreds of creative artists and artisans. The Village seeks to transform its historic red brick Main Street into a communal gathering place where its natural beauty, cultural heritage and small-town character converge to foster economic growth and enhance quality of life.

The 5 Cattaraugus DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Create a Small Project Fund ($600,000): Create a matching grant program to provide funding for small projects such as interior and exterior building renovations, capital equipment, public art and related soft costs for commercial, mixed-use, and multi-family buildings.

Create a matching grant program to provide funding for small projects such as interior and exterior building renovations, capital equipment, public art and related soft costs for commercial, mixed-use, and multi-family buildings. Redevelop 1 Mill Street into a Mix of Residential and Commercial Uses ($1,500,000): Redevelop the former railroad depot into a mix of uses to include new apartments, retail, and outdoor space that will expand housing and shopping choices, small business development opportunities and activity on a vacant property.

Redevelop the former railroad depot into a mix of uses to include new apartments, retail, and outdoor space that will expand housing and shopping choices, small business development opportunities and activity on a vacant property. Restore and Expand the Crawford Hotel by Creating a New Boutique Hotel and Amenities ($4,200,000): Fully restore the Crawford Hotel and construct an addition to the building to house hotel rooms and related amenities such as a restaurant, bar, meeting rooms and event spaces, creating new jobs and attracting more visitors to the area.

Fully restore the Crawford Hotel and construct an addition to the building to house hotel rooms and related amenities such as a restaurant, bar, meeting rooms and event spaces, creating new jobs and attracting more visitors to the area. Improve Downtown Accessibility through Enhancements to Streets and Alleyways ($1,770,000): Improve downtown accessibility and safety by making streetscape improvements on Main and Washington Streets and creating a fire lane along East Alley to support Main Street businesses.

Improve downtown accessibility and safety by making streetscape improvements on Main and Washington Streets and creating a fire lane along East Alley to support Main Street businesses. Develop the One Main Street Community Event Space ($1,630,000): Transform a vacant lot into a vibrant community gateway and gathering space that will potentially house a hub for rail bikes, amphitheater, pavilion, farmers market and small shops.

The Village of Westfield

Westfield is a charming village that graces the southern shore of Lake Erie. This picturesque locale is defined by its stunning waterfront vistas and a wealth of recreational opportunities, inviting residents and visitors to embrace the natural beauty that surrounds them. Visitors and residents enjoy Westfield events like First Fridays, the Arts and Crafts Festival, the weekly Farmer’s Market, the Tour Chautauqua Cycling Event, the Grape and Wine Festival, Christmas in the Village, the Hot Toddy Crawl and the Christmas Cookie weekend. Historically, Westfield’s economy depended on agriculture and industry. Westfield’s vision is to cultivate a vibrant and sustainable community that celebrates its rich history, natural beauty and agricultural heritage while fostering economic growth, creating housing choices and celebrating diverse cultural activities in a safe and welcoming environment.

The 9 Westfield NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Establish a Small Project Fund ($508,000): Create a grant program to fund smaller projects involving commercial and mixed-use buildings such as exterior and interior improvements, business equipment, public art and related soft costs.

Redevelop the Former Welch’s Administrative Building into Apartments and Commercial Space ($1,000,000): Convert the landmark, four-story former office building into a mix of residential and commercial uses that will attract new residents, jobs, and activity to the downtown area.

Convert the landmark, four-story former office building into a mix of residential and commercial uses that will attract new residents, jobs, and activity to the downtown area. Create a Pocket Park on Clinton Street with Public Restrooms and Bicycle Repair Station ($816,000): Transform a vacant downtown lot into an attractive pocket park through new landscaping and walkways as well as amenities such as ADA-compliant restrooms, seating, a water fountain and a bicycle rack and repair station.

Transform a vacant downtown lot into an attractive pocket park through new landscaping and walkways as well as amenities such as ADA-compliant restrooms, seating, a water fountain and a bicycle rack and repair station. Enhance Safety and Tranquility at Moore Park ($167,000): Upgrade Moore Park through improvements to potentially include installation of decorative LED lighting and a new power distribution system, upgrading the park's carillon clock, replacing the community's emergency siren, and installation of a community security system to enhance safety, park usability and community character.

Upgrade Moore Park through improvements to potentially include installation of decorative LED lighting and a new power distribution system, upgrading the park's carillon clock, replacing the community's emergency siren, and installation of a community security system to enhance safety, park usability and community character. Build a Covered Stage Structure to Enhance Amphitheater Performances ($149,000): Construct a permanent roofing system over the performing arts stage planned for the Village's creekside amphitheater to protect performers and equipment and create a dependable outdoor venue.

Construct a permanent roofing system over the performing arts stage planned for the Village's creekside amphitheater to protect performers and equipment and create a dependable outdoor venue. Launch a Community Co-Op for Makers and Entrepreneurs ($328,000): Redevelop a vacant former variety store to house a makerspace with amenities such as shared tools and equipment, classrooms, storage and small retail spaces to support small business incubation.

Redevelop a vacant former variety store to house a makerspace with amenities such as shared tools and equipment, classrooms, storage and small retail spaces to support small business incubation. Reinvent the Burns Block as Live / Work Space ($589,000): Rehabilitate the vacant upper floor of a historic Main Street building to house new apartments and commercial space, and make minor improvements to ground-floor commercial space, attracting new businesses and creating more housing opportunities.

Rehabilitate the vacant upper floor of a historic Main Street building to house new apartments and commercial space, and make minor improvements to ground-floor commercial space, attracting new businesses and creating more housing opportunities. Improve Community Space at Eason Hall ($800,000): Stabilize, modernize, and enhance the usability of the combined village and town hall through interior and exterior improvements as well as upgrades to the community space to maintain and enhance the use of the building as a civic hub.

Stabilize, modernize, and enhance the usability of the combined village and town hall through interior and exterior improvements as well as upgrades to the community space to maintain and enhance the use of the building as a civic hub. Expand CK Natural Fruit Juice’s Cold-Pressed Beverage Production Capacity ($143,000): Improve and expand a local agribusiness by making improvements to its production facility such as a new roof, drainage upgrades, natural gas service, a walk-in cooler, paving and concrete work, landscaping and signage.

The Village of Angola

Located within the Town of Evans, the waterfront cottage village of Angola is a tourism destination area that draws thousands of regional, national and international visitors each year. While the Town benefits from its lakefront, the Village possesses entertainment options that are attractive to visitors like festivals, art attractions and more. The Village seeks to capitalize on community strengths and its strategic location near key assets — waterfront, rich history and natural resources — to create a unique and vibrant downtown destination in the rural Southtowns of Erie County.

The 7 Angola NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Establish the Angola Small Project Fund ($600,000): Create a matching grant fund to support smaller scale improvements and renovations that will enhance properties and businesses throughout the NY Forward area.

Create a matching grant fund to support smaller scale improvements and renovations that will enhance properties and businesses throughout the NY Forward area. Infill 27 North Main Street with a Mixed-Use Building ($1,246,000): Construct a mixed-use building on a vacant lot with ground-floor commercial space, upper-floor housing and rear parking to strengthen walkability and attract new businesses and residents.

Construct a mixed-use building on a vacant lot with ground-floor commercial space, upper-floor housing and rear parking to strengthen walkability and attract new businesses and residents. Build-Out Restaurant in Mixed Use Building at 29 Commercial Street ($551,000): Complete restoration of the historic building with a first-floor restaurant build-out, outdoor seating, accessibility upgrades and site enhancements to activate a mixed-use destination and create a downtown gathering place.

Complete restoration of the historic building with a first-floor restaurant build-out, outdoor seating, accessibility upgrades and site enhancements to activate a mixed-use destination and create a downtown gathering place. Expand Recreational Opportunities at Parks Throughout the Village ($808,000): Upgrade the N. Main Parklet, Frawley Park, and Centennial Park with an accessible restroom, themed play equipment, lighting, paths, seating, and landscaping to expand recreation, support events and enhance the downtown park network.

Upgrade the N. Main Parklet, Frawley Park, and Centennial Park with an accessible restroom, themed play equipment, lighting, paths, seating, and landscaping to expand recreation, support events and enhance the downtown park network. Reimagine the former 1919 Fire Department into a Restaurant and Banquet Hall ($303,000): Convert 7 North Main into a two-story restaurant and banquet hall with full interior build-out, preserved masonry and outdoor seating to anchor dining and events at the southern gateway downtown.

Convert 7 North Main into a two-story restaurant and banquet hall with full interior build-out, preserved masonry and outdoor seating to anchor dining and events at the southern gateway downtown. Reinvent the Widmer Hotel into an Authentic Local Tavern and Event Space ($188,000): Transform the former hotel into a local tavern and event venue with a restored façade and rear patio that anchors the corridor, and bolsters nightlife.

Transform the former hotel into a local tavern and event venue with a restored façade and rear patio that anchors the corridor, and bolsters nightlife. Expand Capacity at Azalia’s Juicery ($804,000): Reconfigure the interior and enhance the exterior at Azalia’s Juicery with an expanded production space, improved dining layout, a refreshed rear patio and a re-paved lot to expand and host the Peaceful Soul Farmers Market.

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 410 communities across New York have been certified.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Throughout Western New York, these communities are building on their strengths to shape downtowns that are not only lively, but also dynamic, inviting and well-positioned for future success. In Cattaraugus, Westfield and Angola, these projects highlight a shared commitment to revitalizing historic assets, creating welcoming public spaces, supporting small businesses and expanding housing opportunities. Through the DRI and NY Forward, we are helping communities turn their vision into action by delivering projects that will attract visitors, support residents and strengthen local economies for years to come.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These awards represent a significant milestone for Cattaraugus, Westfield and Angola. Governor Hochul’s commitment to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward empowers these communities to leverage their unique heritage while catalyzing new opportunities for small business growth and housing development. We are proud to see these local visions translate into action, and we are confident these projects will serve as powerful economic anchors for Western New York for years to come.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, Governor Hochul is helping communities across Western New York transform their downtowns into stronger economic and residential centers. Investments in these 21 projects will create new housing opportunities in Cattaraugus, Westfield and Angola while supporting locally owned businesses, revitalizing historic properties and expanding welcoming public spaces that bring people together. By tying these projects to Governor Hochul’s Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are ensuring that revitalization and housing growth go hand in hand, helping communities increase affordability, attract new residents and build more resilient futures. Together, these projects are creating vibrant places where people can live, work and thrive for generations to come.”

Village of Angola Mayor Thomas Whelan said, "This is an exciting time for the Village of Angola. The projects awarded through NY Forward represent not just funding, but a commitment to our future. Support innovation, improve quality of life, and build a vibrant, resilient downtown that serves everyone. We are grateful for the collaboration and dedication that made this achievement possible and for Governor Hochul’s commitment to revitalizing small communities across New York State and look forward to putting these funds to work for the benefit of Angola.”

Village of Cattaraugus Mayor Anthony Nagel said, “We would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State for their meaningful investment in rural communities like Cattaraugus through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Each of the awarded projects plays an important role on its own, but their true impact comes from how they work together. By complementing one another and building on the momentum already underway in Cattaraugus, they are helping to shape a more cohesive, connected, and vibrant downtown experience for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

Village of Westfield Mayor Dennis Lutes said, “First, we thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her commitment to Westfield and our region. Her leadership model empowers local communities to shape their own futures, and NY Forward perfectly represents that mission. I want to congratulate all the recipients of the NY Forward Grant Program. The Village of Westfield was impressed by the quality of all submitted projects and is excited about those selected to move forward.”

Western New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Eric Reich and Steve Stoute said, “These projects are the result of deep collaboration between community leaders, local residents and the state, and they reflect a shared vision for a stronger Western New York. By channeling state funding into high-impact initiatives — from expanding housing and tourism to supporting entrepreneurs and businesses — we are ensuring that Cattaraugus, Westfield and Angola have the tools they need to succeed. We look forward to seeing these communities flourish as they build on their unique strengths.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 101 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $400 million to 77 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.