Federal Reserve Board announces approval of related applications by Columbia Bank MHC, and Columbia Financial, Inc.

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of related applications by Columbia Bank MHC, and Columbia Financial, Inc., both of Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

The approvals allow the banking organization to have a new top-tier holding company, Columbia Financial, Inc., which would become a savings and loan holding company by acquiring Columbia Bank, of Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc., also received approval to acquire Northfield Bancorp, Inc., of Woodbridge, New Jersey, and thereby indirectly acquire Northfield Bank, of Staten Island, New York.

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