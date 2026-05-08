Fort Lee honors military spouses during ACS Sip and Soirée

FORT LEE, Va. — U.S. Army Fort Lee Army Community Service hosted a Sip and Soirée in the ACS Annex parking lot May 8 in celebration of Military Spouses Appreciation Day, bringing military families together for an afternoon of appreciation, connection and support.

Military spouses, Soldiers, civilians and community partners gathered during the event to enjoy complimentary refreshments, giveaways and information booths highlighting programs and services available across the installation. The event created an opportunity for spouses to connect with organizations dedicated to supporting family readiness, wellness and quality of life.

Participating organizations included Fort Lee Army Community Service, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the Army Education Center, Housing Services Office, Protestant Women of the Chapel, Child and Youth Services, Transition Assistance Program, Army Emergency Relief, the American Red Cross, Religious Support Office, Family Advocacy Program, Survivor Outreach Services and the Exceptional Family Member Program.

Frenchi Watts Kemp, Army Community Service social services specialist, said the event was designed to recognize the sacrifices military spouses make while ensuring they feel connected to the Fort Lee community.

“Military spouses are the backbone of our military community,” Watts Kemp said. “This event was an opportunity to show appreciation for everything they do while also connecting them with resources and programs that support them and their families.”

Throughout the afternoon, spouses visited vendor tables, spoke with program representatives and learned more about services available during every stage of military life. Organizers said the relaxed atmosphere helped encourage conversation and strengthen relationships among families across the installation.

Military Spouses Appreciation Day is observed annually in May to recognize the resilience, dedication and contributions military spouses make in support of Soldiers and the Army mission.

The Sip and Soirée reflected Fort Lee’s continued commitment to strengthening military families and building a supportive and connected community. Leaders and organizers said events like these help reinforce the importance of caring for Soldiers and families while supporting overall readiness across the force.