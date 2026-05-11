The Service Companies Sponsors The 2026 ARDA Spring Conference

Proud sponsor of the 2026 ARDA Spring Conference, supporting smarter operations and elevated guest experiences in vacation ownership.

Owner and guest satisfaction in the timeshare industry start with a property that is consistently guest-ready,” — Brian Coyne

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Service Companies (TSC), a leading provider of outsourced housekeeping services to the timeshare and vacation ownership industry, is a proud sponsor of the 2026 ARDA Spring Conference, the premier event for the vacation ownership industry. The conference gathers more than 1,200 timeshare industry professionals for three days filled with education, networking, special keynotes, and more.

John Thiesfeld and Chris Wilkinson of The Service Companies will host a special session on Monday, May 11, at 2:40 p.m. PT, exploring the benefits of outsourced housekeeping for timeshare properties.

The Service Companies’ presentation will explore how specialized managed staffing provides scalable housekeeping solutions and access to modern cleaning technologies that many in-house departments struggle to maintain. By partnering with hospitality firms with a track record of elevating timeshare operations, properties can ensure better compliance and consistent service quality.

"Owner and guest satisfaction in the timeshare industry start with a property that is consistently guest-ready," said Brian Coyne, Chief Executive Officer of The Service Companies. "We show timeshare operators how managed services can actually drive profit by removing the daily distractions of labor management. This allows property leaders to put their energy back into owner engagement and the guest experience. We are proud to be ARDA members and to support the future of vacation ownership."

"Outsourcing isn't just about filling a schedule; it's about bringing a reliable system to your property," said Wilkinson, Senior Vice President of Sales at The Service Companies. "At ARDA, our goal is to show operators how a managed partnership takes the daily staffing headache off their plate so they can focus on their owners and guests."

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies (TSC) is the leading provider of managed services to the luxury hospitality and casino industries. With a commitment to quality and a focus on long-term partnerships, TSC provides a wide range of solutions, including turn-key housekeeping, overnight cleaning, public area cleaning, EVS and stewarding.

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