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Gov. Pillen Joins Group at CLAAS to Celebrate Passage of Bills Signaling Nebraska is Open for Business

LINCOLN, NE – State senators, chambers of commerce leaders, company owners, members of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and others joined Governor Jim Pillen at CLAAS in Omaha on Thursday to spread the message: Nebraska is open for business. Flanked by some of the company’s apprentices and speaking in front of one of CLAAS’ largest agricultural machines, the group spotlighted two newly passed legislative bills aimed at securing the state’s position as a national leader in corporate retention and growing a skilled workforce. Following the presentation, Gov. Pillen signed ceremonial copies of both bills and presented them.

Introduced on behalf of the Governor by Senator Brad von Gillern, LB 1165 – Grow the Good Life Act – was developed to protect Nebraska’s largest employers during high-stakes corporate mergers. Historically, when large companies are acquired, operations and high-paying executive roles often migrate to the buyer’s home state. LB 1165 provides necessary incentives to convince new owners to maintain their headquarters, as well as high-value tech and workforce within Nebraska.

“Our state is home to hardworking, dedicated individuals who know how to show up, work hard, and get the job done,” said Gov. Pillen. “However, it is our responsibility to ensure the right economic environment exists so they can build their futures right here at home. By offering long-term, performance-based incentives, we are giving new owners a compelling reason to maintain their headquarters and high-value operations right here in Nebraska, as well as attract new talent to high-paying careers.

“I am thrilled to see the Grow the Good Life Act signed into law. Thousands of good-paying jobs will remain in Nebraska and possibly thousands more will be created,” said Sen. von Gillern. “This act sets the standard for economic incentives by ensuring benefits are only awarded after hiring and investment goals are met. With its strong taxpayer protections, this act guarantees a positive outcome for all Nebraskans.”

If it meets the requirements set out in LB 1165, a large employer merging with an out-of-state company will be eligible to receive tax credits of up to $50 million over 10 years, upon retaining its headquarters and most of its base year employees in Nebraska.

The bill also creates a grant program to help with employee retention and recruitment during a business merger and allows companies to use ImagiNE Nebraska Act credits to pay up to 50% of employees’ childcare costs. Additionally, LB1165 increases credit percentages for companies that meet certain job creation and investment thresholds.

“LB 1165 is a significant step forward for Nebraska’s economic future and a clear signal that our state is serious about competing and winning in today’s national economy,” said Heath Mello, President & CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. “This legislation strengthens our ability to grow primary jobs, support working families, and provide the tools businesses need to expand and invest in Nebraska, positioning our state to compete at a higher level.”

Matt Williams, interim president of the NE Chamber of Commerce & Industry, reinforced the bill’s ability to strengthen Nebraska’s competitiveness with disciplined, transparent, performance-based incentives.

“LB 1165 meets the moment. It supports manufacturing growth, expands workforce participation through childcare investment, and attracts high-wage jobs that benefit every community. This bill is a thoughtful, forward-looking step to grow our economy, retain talent, and create opportunity for the next generation of Nebraskans,” said Williams.

In addition to ceremoniously signing LB 1165, Gov. Pillen also touted LB 847 brought by Senator Kathleen Kauth, which puts a significant focus on boosting apprenticeship opportunities across the state. Building off the Good Life, Great Careers initiative, created through the Governor’s executive order last fall, the bill establishes the Nebraska Office of Registered Apprenticeship within the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL). By transitioning oversight from the U.S. Department of Labor to a state apprenticeship agency, Nebraska will gain authority to design, register, and oversee apprenticeship programs that better reflect its workforce needs.

“Work that leads to self-sufficiency is an essential component of the human condition. This bill showcases, reduces red-tape, and streamlines training for a wide variety of jobs that will be needed as we look toward growing Nebraska,” said Sen. Kauth.

As part of the Good Life, Great Careers initiative, Gov. Pillen said the state would look to add 6,000 new registered apprentices by December 31, 2030.

“Apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships are some of the best ways to create pathways, especially for young people, to pursue successful careers,” he added.

“With LB 847 and the new Nebraska Office of Registered Apprenticeship, we can respond faster to workforce needs, tailor standards to employer skill demands, and streamline the whole process of building quality apprenticeship programs,” said NDOL Commissioner Katie Thurber. “Ultimately, employers and workers will both have more flexibility and a quicker path to success.”

To further support workforce development in the state, LB 847 includes another piece of legislation (LB 1015) that will stabilize funding available for programs provided under the Business Innovation Act (BIA). Managed by DED, the BIA provides a variety of grants to businesses and high-tech startups that are looking to get off the ground or are in the early stages of product development

“The Business Innovation Act helps close financial gaps, keeping companies in Nebraska and sends a strong message that Nebraska is committed to long-term innovation and economic competitiveness,” said bill sponsor Sen. Teresa Ibach. “I want to thank Governor Pillen for signing LB 847, and by extension, LB 1015, into law to provide a reliable funding stream for the BIA, supporting growth and opportunity for businesses in Nebraska.”

“We are pleased to see our state leaders prioritizing this collection of big and bold legislation for economic growth,” said Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development President/CEO Jason Ball. “We talk a lot about ROI in business. We fully expect these legislative initiatives, LB 1165 and LB 847, will have an outstanding ROI for job and investment growth that will Grow the Good Life for all Nebraska.”

Based in Germany, CLAAS is an agricultural machinery manufacturer. Its North American headquarters is based in Omaha. In addition, the company, in coordination with Metro Community College, engages apprentices through a highly regarded apprenticeship program.

“CLAAS in Omaha greatly appreciates Governor Jim Pillen and our state senators for their continued support of manufacturing businesses across Nebraska,” said Matthias Ristow, managing director for business administration. “LB1165 and LB847 have a direct and meaningful impact on our investment activities within the state and on our long-term growth plans. CLAAS is currently constructing a new R&D Center that will benefit from LB1165, while LB847 will help us further expand and strengthen our apprenticeship program.”





Gov. Pillen meets apprentices at CLAAS





Gov. Pillen addresses group for ceremonial signing of LB 1165 & LB 847





Group following presentations and bill signings