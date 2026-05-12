Texas fertility network commits in writing: no charges for IVF add-ons the field's leadership says lack evidence. More ASRM guidance expected this year.

If the evidence doesn't support it, you won't see it on a Pozitivf bill. Not now. Not when the next study comes out. Not ever.” — Dr. Paco Arredondo, Medical Director, Pozitivf Fertility

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pozitivf Fertility, the Texas-based fertility network with clinics in San Antonio and Houston, today announced a formal "No Add-Ons" pricing pledge, committing to exclude from its IVF pricing a defined list of add-on tests and procedures that leading fertility societies have publicly stated lack evidence of improving live-birth outcomes. Pozitivf says it is among the first US fertility networks to formalize the commitment in writing.The pledge follows two recent statements from the field's national leadership. On a Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) podcast recorded at the ASRM 2025 Scientific Congress and Expo in October 2025, the outgoing SART president, Dr. Micah Hill, stated plainly that "by definition, [an add-on means] we don't have evidence for it. The things that we have evidence for are by definition no longer an add-on. They are a necessary treatment." In the same conversation, Dr. Hill characterized the practice of charging patients for unproven new IVF technology as outside the bounds of ethical medicine.Separately, a 2026 paper in Fertility and Sterility by Dr. Anuja Dokras and Dr. Clarisa Gracia of Penn Fertility Care warned that newer add-ons such as polygenic embryo screening (PGT-P) are being marketed faster than the evidence supports. The 2026 ASRM Ethics Committee opinion describes PGT-P as "a nascent and unproven technology that is not recommended for clinical use" outside of approved research protocols. The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics has issued a similar position.ASRM is also preparing additional evidence reviews on adjuvant treatments in IVF, expected to be published in the months ahead. Pozitivf has committed to incorporate that guidance into its pledge as the new data becomes available.Under the pledge, Pozitivf Fertility will not charge patients for a defined list of IVF add-on services that lack supporting evidence under these statements, including the endometrial receptivity array (ERA) test, assisted hatching, time-lapse embryo imaging, routine PGT-A on every patient, and polygenic embryo screening (PGT-P). When an add-on is medically appropriate for an individual patient's diagnosis and supported by published evidence, it will be recommended and disclosed in writing with the supporting research."Patients come in with quotes from other clinics loaded with add-ons that quietly tack $10,000 or $20,000 onto an IVF cycle. The leadership of our own profession has now said publicly that most of those add-ons have no reliable evidence of helping anyone have a baby. We refuse to build our pricing on that. Families deserve care that matches the science, and a bill that matches the care."— Dr. Arredondo, Medical Director, Pozitivf FertilityPozitivf Fertility was founded on the principle that having a baby is a fundamental human right, and that fertility care should be efficient, transparent, and affordable without cutting corners on quality or safety. The clinic's streamlined, self-pay model uses only protocols supported by strong evidence, pairs every patient with a bilingual fertility advocate from day one, and publishes upfront pricing.The "No Add-Ons" pricing pledge is effective immediately across Pozitivf's San Antonio and Houston locations and applies to all new IVF treatment plans.Key points of the Pozitivf "No Add-Ons" Pricing Pledge:• No charges for IVF add-ons that the field's leadership has publicly stated lack evidence, including ERA, assisted hatching, time-lapse embryo imaging, routine PGT-A, and polygenic embryo screening (PGT-P).• Transparent, upfront IVF pricing, with a single itemized quote.• Any add-on that is medically appropriate for a specific patient's diagnosis is documented in writing, with its evidence base.• Effective immediately for all new IVF treatment plans across San Antonio and Houston.• Pledge will be updated to reflect new ASRM evidence reviews on IVF adjuvants expected later in 2026.• Complements Pozitivf's existing model of dedicated bilingual fertility advocates, streamlined protocols, and transparent self-pay pricing.About Pozitivf FertilityPozitivf Fertility is a Texas-based fertility network with clinics in San Antonio and Houston. Founded on the belief that having a baby is a fundamental human right, Pozitivf provides efficient, transparent, and affordable fertility care without compromising clinical quality. Every patient is matched with a dedicated bilingual fertility advocate from day one, and all pricing is published upfront. Learn more at pozitivf.com.Notes to Editors / Reference Material• SART Fertility Experts Podcast. "IVF Add-Ons Explained: Do They Improve Fertility Success or Just Add Cost?" Featuring Dr. Mark Trolice and Dr. Micah Hill (outgoing SART President). Recorded October 2025 at the ASRM 2025 Scientific Congress and Expo, San Antonio, TX. Released April 2026.• Dokras A, Gracia C. "Don't let hype outrun evidence: why preimplantation genetic testing for polygenic disease risk shouldn't be rushed into clinics." Fertility and Sterility, 2026. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fertnstert.2026.02.029 • ASRM Ethics Committee. "Use of preimplantation genetic testing for polygenic disorders (PGT-P): an Ethics Committee opinion." Fertility and Sterility, 2026;125:24-30.• American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics statement on the clinical application of polygenic risk scores.• ASRM is preparing additional evidence reviews on adjuvant treatments in IVF, expected to be published later in 2026.Dr. Arredondo is available for interviews. High-resolution logos and clinic photography available on request.

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