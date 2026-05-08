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At 250, the Declaration of Independence Still Sparks Hard Questions in Class

As its 250th anniversary nears, teachers like Karalee Wong Nakatsuka face the challenge of bringing the nation’s founding documents and the Revolution alive while presenting an accurate account of what happened — and what it all means today.

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At 250, the Declaration of Independence Still Sparks Hard Questions in Class

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