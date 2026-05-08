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Newsom pledges to move forward with Delta water tunnel in California

The project faces intense opposition from Delta residents and environmental groups who warn it would devastate ecosystems, while supporters argue it would bolster the state’s water system against severe droughts and worsening weather extremes.

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Newsom pledges to move forward with Delta water tunnel in California

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