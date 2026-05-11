DealSpeak Launches AI Roleplay Training Platform for Automotive Dealerships and Service Teams

DealSpeak, a new AI-powered training platform for the auto industry, has launched to improve how dealerships, repair shops teams handle customer conversations.

DealSpeak gives automotive teams a safe place to practice those conversations before they happen with real customers” — Tyler Rice

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealSpeak, a new AI-powered training platform for the automotive industry, has launched to help dealerships, service departments, auto brokers, and repair shops improve how their teams handle real customer conversations.The platform gives automotive employees a way to practice sales, service, and customer communication scenarios through realistic AI roleplays. Instead of relying only on scripts, videos, or one-time training sessions, DealSpeak lets team members practice conversations repeatedly and receive feedback on how they handled the interaction.DealSpeak is designed for dealership salespeople, BDC reps, service advisors, F&I teams, auto brokers, and repair shop front-desk staff. Training scenarios can include price objections, trade-in conversations, appointment setting, service recommendations, warranty questions, upset customers, financing concerns, and other common automotive conversations.“Dealership training is often hard to scale because the most important skills are conversation-based,” said Tyler Rice, founder of DealSpeak. “DealSpeak gives automotive teams a safe place to practice those conversations before they happen with real customers.”The platform is built around industry-specific scenarios rather than generic sales training. Teams can practice conversations tailored to dealership sales, fixed ops, auto repair, and auto brokerage workflows. DealSpeak can also be customized for different business types, customer personalities, and training goals.As AI becomes more common across automotive retail, DealSpeak aims to help dealerships use the technology in a practical way: improving the quality, consistency, and confidence of customer-facing teams.DealSpeak is currently available for automotive businesses that want to test AI roleplay training with their teams.For more information, visit https://dealspeak.ai

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