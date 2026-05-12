VendPlacer Launches Marketplace to Connect Vending Operators With Locations

VendPlacer - Find your next vending machine location

The new platform lets vending machine operators browse pre-vetted locations in 290+ cities and connect with property owners — no cold calls required.

We built VendPlacer to give operators a real system for finding locations — no cold calls, no guesswork. Just a marketplace that works.” — Zach Arrow, Founder of VendPlacer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VendPlacer, the first dedicated marketplace for vending machine placement , officially launched in 2025, giving vending machine operators a smarter, faster way to find and secure high-traffic locations across more than 290 cities worldwide.The platform addresses one of the most persistent pain points in the vending industry: location sourcing. Traditionally, operators spend weeks — sometimes months — cold-calling businesses, knocking on doors, and negotiating informally with property owners who may have no idea what a fair arrangement looks like. Many viable locations go untapped simply because there is no structured way for operators and property owners to find each other.VendPlacer changes that. Often described as "the Airbnb for vending machine locations ," the platform functions as a two-sided marketplace where property owners list available spaces — lobbies, corridors, gyms, retail floors, office buildings, airports, apartment complexes, and more — and vending operators browse those pre-vetted listings, filter by city, space type, foot traffic, and monthly budget, then contact owners directly through the platform.How It WorksOperators sign up for a $19/month subscription that includes unlimited inquiries across every listed city. There are no per-inquiry fees, no commissions on placements, and no middlemen involved once a connection is made. Rent is negotiated directly between the operator and property owner.The process follows three steps: find a location using VendPlacer's searchable database of vending machine locations; connect with the property owner to review space details; then place the machine and start earning.For property owners, any business or building manager with unused space can list on VendPlacer at no cost and begin collecting monthly rent from vetted operators — a passive income stream with minimal overhead.A Global ReachSince launching, VendPlacer has grown to serve operators and property owners across 290+ cities on multiple continents. The platform supports Google Translate integration, making it accessible in any language. Featured listings include airports, shopping centers, colleges, entertainment venues, and multi-family residential communities.The Market OpportunityThe global vending machine market is valued in the tens of billions and continues to expand. Despite this, matching operators with locations has remained fragmented and manual. VendPlacer is positioned to become the standard infrastructure layer this industry has been missing.Vending machine operators can browse available vending machine placement options and submit unlimited inquiries starting at $19/month. Property owners can list for free. Both can find vending locations and get started at vendplacer.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.