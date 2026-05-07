FTC to Co-Host Workshop on Financial Services with Institute for Consumer Financial Choice on May 14-15

The Federal Trade Commission will co-host a workshop on May 14-15, 2026, with George Mason University Law School’s Institute for Consumer Financial Choice (ICFC) focusing on developments in the financial services marketplace in the five years since the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Taskforce on Federal Consumer Financial Law.

The event’s first day, which will be led by the FTC, will feature opening remarks from Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, as well as ICFC Co-Directors Todd Zywicki and Tom Miller. It will also include two panel discussions focused on innovations in the financial services marketplace and on the implications for consumers, businesses, and regulators of new products and tech applications.

The second day, led by the ICFC, will feature three panel discussions focused on the findings of a report from the Taskforce on Federal Consumer Financial Law.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place in person at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School at 3301 Fairfax Drive Arlington, Va. 22201. Registration is required to attend in person. The event will also be livestreamed: