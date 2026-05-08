Nahunta, GA (May 8, 2026) – At the request of the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Nahunta, Brantley County, Georgia. Thomas Kenneth Bowen III, age 37, of Blackshear, GA, was killed in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at about 5:35 p.m., Brantley County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a home on Pat Harris Road to arrest Bowen on outstanding arrest warrants. As the deputies arrived, Bowen got into his truck, which had a boat and trailer in tow. Bowen then fled the home, which initiated a pursuit on Pat Harris Road and Hoke Road. Bowen stopped the truck on Hoke Road, exited his truck, and attempted to release the trailer. Deputies approached Bowen and gave several verbal commands. After Bowen refused to comply, deputies attempted to tase him. Bowen continued to resist, pulled a firearm from his waistband, and pointed it at the deputies. Deputies then fired shots toward Bowen, hitting him. Medical assistance was provided to Bowen by the deputies, and EMS was called to the scene. Bowen died at the scene.

Bowen’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Kingsland, GA, at (912) 729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.