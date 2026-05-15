Business Modification Group Closes HVAC Company Transaction in Arkansas

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group, broker Patrick Lange, closed the sale of a 20-year residential HVAC company in North Central Arkansas.

Established residential HVAC companies with experienced teams and strong local reputations continue to attract serious buyer interest” — Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Modification Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a well-established residential heating and air conditioning company serving North Central Arkansas. The transaction was brokered by Patrick Lange, and Phelps Dunbar LLP served as legal counsel to the seller. The deal was led by Wes Scott and Jason Brace in Phelps’ Nashville, Tennessee office.

Founded in 2002, the seller built a company with a strong reputation over more than 20 years, serving residential customers throughout North Central Arkansas. The business operated with a team of six full-time employees and developed a loyal customer base through dependable service and long-standing community relationships.

The seller decided to retire after decades of successful operations. The transaction represents another completed HVAC industry sale for Business Modification Group, which specializes in heating, air conditioning, and plumbing businesses nationwide.

“Established residential HVAC companies with experienced teams and strong local reputations continue to attract serious buyer interest,” said Patrick Lange. “This business had a solid foundation and a long history of serving its community, making it an excellent opportunity for the new owner.”

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