Any Lab Test Now Raises $21,500 for The Spring of Tampa Bay in Memory of Jenny Rodriguez

Donation presented to The Spring of Tampa Bay by Any Lab Test Now and USDTL to honor the life of Jenny Rodriguez

Donation raised across franchise owners, community supporters, & corporate partners to honor colleague lost to domestic violence and support survivors

When we lost Jenny, we wanted to do something that reflected who she was and what she stood for. Supporting survivors felt right.” — Clarissa Windham-Bradstock, CEO, Any Lab Test Now

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Any Lab Test Now, the nation's largest direct-access laboratory testing franchise, has raised $21,500 to The Spring of Tampa Bay, a nonprofit organization serving survivors of domestic violence in the Tampa Bay area. The donation was made in memory of Jenny Rodriguez, a Strategic Account Development Manager with U.S. Drug Testing Laboratories (USDTL), who worked closely with the Any Lab Test Now network for many years before she lost her life to domestic violence in December 2025.

The loss of Jenny’s life prompted an outpouring of grief across the Any Lab Test Now community. She was known personally to franchise owners, corporate staff, and regional team members throughout the organization.

"Jenny was a trusted colleague and a wonderful friend to many people in our organization, “ said Clarissa Windham-Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now. “She showed up for our owners, knew their businesses, and she genuinely cared about the people she worked with. When we lost her, we wanted to do something that reflected who she was and what she stood for. Supporting survivors felt right."

In the weeks that followed Rodriguez’s passing, Any Lab Test Now franchise owners, community donors, and corporate partners, including USDTL and CRESSO Brands, the parent company of Any Lab Test Now, worked together to raise funds to honor her memory. The donation to The Spring of Tampa Bay was announced on April 18th at Any Lab Test Now’s conference in Tampa, Florida.

"Donations like this one make a direct difference for people in crisis. They fund emergency shelter, legal advocacy, and the kind of sustained support that helps survivors find stability and safety. We are deeply grateful to the Any Lab Test Now network, USDTL, and CRESSO Brands for this gift and for the thoughtfulness behind it,” said Mindy Murphy, President and CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay.

Those wishing to support The Spring of Tampa Bay can donate directly at: thespring.org/donate.

About The Spring of Tampa Bay

The Spring of Tampa Bay is a nonprofit organization and one of Florida's largest domestic violence centers. It provides emergency shelter, legal advocacy, counseling, and support services for individuals and families escaping domestic violence. To learn more or make a donation, visit thespring.org.

About Any Lab Test Now

Any Lab Test Now is the nation's largest direct-access laboratory testing franchise, offering consumers and businesses convenient, confidential access to hundreds of medical, wellness, and employment-related lab tests with no doctor's order required. With more than 250 locations nationwide, the company gives individuals direct access to the lab testing they need, on their own terms. For more information, visit [website].



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.