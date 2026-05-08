As Mother’s Day approaches, Governor Newsom highlights a first-of-its-kind in the nation paid family leave program

Managed by the Employment Development Department (EDD), PFL provides up to eight weeks of benefit payments to Californians who take time off work to bond with a new baby (including foster and adopted children), care for a seriously ill loved one, or support a military family member serving abroad.

“When a new baby arrives or a loved one needs care, people shouldn’t have to choose between being there for their family and paying the bills,” said Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters), chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus. “California’s Paid Family Leave program gives workers up to eight weeks of support and is a practical step in the right direction to help people take care of their family and loved ones.”

This past year, PFL also reached a new milestone, receiving more than 482,000 applications — the highest on record. Of those, 41% were from women, specifically for bonding with their new child. Fathers, non-birthing parents, adoptive and foster parents may also qualify for bonding benefits.

To learn more about the PFL for mothers, click here .

“Paid Family Leave gives California workers peace of mind financially so they can be there for the moments that matter most,” said EDD Director Nancy Farias. “In 2025, we saw record use of the program with Californians turning to Paid Family Leave to support their families when they needed it. We’re continuing to improve the experience, so the program is easier to understand, access, and manage.”

Impact by the numbers

Since its launch in 2004, PFL has paid over $19 billion to support Californians when they need time away to support their families.

Approximately 4.9 million claims have been processed since its inception with nearly 88% (4.3 million) used for bonding.

In 2025, California boosted Paid Family Leave and Disability Insurance benefits up to 90% of regular pay for many workers.

Californians can engage with PFL through an enhanced chatbot available in the state’s top eight spoken languages.

Bridging the gap for families in the Golden State

In 2024, EDD made the process for how Californians access and manage benefits online simpler by integrating the PFL program into the same online system used by disability customers. As a result, customers can now get claim information conveniently through one portal, myEDD, the department’s online access to benefit programs.