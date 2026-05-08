PDA Contest Spotlights the Importance of Children’s Oral Health

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Third-grader Colin White, a nine-year-old student at Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center in Factoryville, is the winner of the Pennsylvania Dental Association’s (PDA) 2026 National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) statewide poster contest. Colin will receive a $500 prize for winning first place.Colin’s prize-winning depicts a firefighting dental trio saving the day with the question and answer to, “Cavity Trouble? Brush, Paste and Floss Save the Day!” He was presented with his framed winning poster and prize by Scranton District Dental Society’s NCDHM Chair, Dr. Thomas Langan, Jr. on May 4. Both Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center and Colin’s teacher, Mrs. Holly Colvin, also received prizes of $250 each for being part of first place in PDA’s contest.Our second-place winner is nine-year-old Asiyah Judy from Ramsey Elementary School in Allegheny County. Her prize-winning poster took a comical take on dental hygiene with the slogan, “ Tickle Your Teeth,” depicting a toothbrush making a row of teeth giggle by tickling them with its bristles. Asiyah received a $250 prize and a certificate of recognition.Third-place winner Nolia Durstine, an eight-year-old from Wharton School in Fayette County created a clever ‘2-2-2’ rule for us to follow, instructing us to “Brush 2 times per day. Brush for 2 minutes. [and] See a dentist 2 times per year.” Nolia received a $100 prize and a certificate of recognition.The following students were among the statewide Top 10 entries and will receive certificates of Honorable Mention:Raelyn S. - Age 9, Oklahoma Elementary, Dubois, Clearfield CountyLucas L. - Age 9, Sheridan Elementary, Irwin, Westmoreland CountyLiana M. - Age 9, Conrad Weiser East Elementary, Wernersville, Berks CountyPiper B. - Age 9, Swain Campus of Moravian Academy, Allentown, Lehigh CountyAubrey W. - Age 9, Dillsburg Elementary, Dillsburg, York CountyIsaac L. - Age 9, St. Michael the Archangel School, Coopersburg, Lehigh CountyAnnel R. - Age 9, Muhlenberg Elementary, Reading, Berks CountyThe winning posters were selected from over 330 entries. The contest was open to third-grade students in any Pennsylvania public, private or charter school. Visit PDA’s website at padental.org/NCDHM to learn more about NCDHM and other dental health topics.###About the Pennsylvania Dental AssociationFounded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 4,600 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at padental.org.

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