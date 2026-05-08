PDA Contest Spotlights the Importance of Children’s Oral Health
Colin’s prize-winning depicts a firefighting dental trio saving the day with the question and answer to, “Cavity Trouble? Brush, Paste and Floss Save the Day!” He was presented with his framed winning poster and prize by Scranton District Dental Society’s NCDHM Chair, Dr. Thomas Langan, Jr. on May 4. Both Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center and Colin’s teacher, Mrs. Holly Colvin, also received prizes of $250 each for being part of first place in PDA’s contest.
Our second-place winner is nine-year-old Asiyah Judy from Ramsey Elementary School in Allegheny County. Her prize-winning poster took a comical take on dental hygiene with the slogan, “ Tickle Your Teeth,” depicting a toothbrush making a row of teeth giggle by tickling them with its bristles. Asiyah received a $250 prize and a certificate of recognition.
Third-place winner Nolia Durstine, an eight-year-old from Wharton School in Fayette County created a clever ‘2-2-2’ rule for us to follow, instructing us to “Brush 2 times per day. Brush for 2 minutes. [and] See a dentist 2 times per year.” Nolia received a $100 prize and a certificate of recognition.
The following students were among the statewide Top 10 entries and will receive certificates of Honorable Mention:
Raelyn S. - Age 9, Oklahoma Elementary, Dubois, Clearfield County
Lucas L. - Age 9, Sheridan Elementary, Irwin, Westmoreland County
Liana M. - Age 9, Conrad Weiser East Elementary, Wernersville, Berks County
Piper B. - Age 9, Swain Campus of Moravian Academy, Allentown, Lehigh County
Aubrey W. - Age 9, Dillsburg Elementary, Dillsburg, York County
Isaac L. - Age 9, St. Michael the Archangel School, Coopersburg, Lehigh County
Annel R. - Age 9, Muhlenberg Elementary, Reading, Berks County
The winning posters were selected from over 330 entries. The contest was open to third-grade students in any Pennsylvania public, private or charter school. Visit PDA’s website at padental.org/NCDHM to learn more about NCDHM and other dental health topics.
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About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 4,600 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at padental.org.
Zsofia Kandrot
Pennsylvania Dental Association
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