FrontGate Media Adds Streaming TV Advertising Partnerships with The Christmas Channel, FaithChannel, and GoodVue Network

FrontGate Media Marks 25 Years as Category-Defining Agency in the Faith & Family Market FrontGate Founder & Chief Engagement Officer

New partnerships deliver targeted access to Christian, family, conservative, and year-round Christmas audiences through cost-effective streaming TV campaigns.

Streaming TV has opened a major opportunity for advertisers who want the credibility of television with the targeting, flexibility, and efficiency of digital marketing.” — Scott A. Shuford

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FrontGate Media announced today that it has formed new streaming TV advertising partnerships with The Christmas Channel, FaithChannel, and GoodVue Network. The additions expand opportunities for media buyers, advertising agencies, marketing directors, brand managers, and promotional partners to reach highly engaged family and faith-based audiences, including Christmas fanatics, Christians, book readers, and conservatives through digital video and streaming television campaigns.

The announcement reflects the continued shift from traditional linear television to streaming, connected TV, and digital video advertising. As brands look for more measurable, targeted, and cost-efficient alternatives to traditional television buys, FrontGate’s streaming TV partnerships provide new access points for advertisers seeking values-aligned audiences in trusted content environments.

“Streaming TV has opened a major opportunity for advertisers who want the credibility of television with the targeting, flexibility, and efficiency of digital marketing,” said Scott A. Shuford, Founder & Chief Engagement Officer of FrontGate Media. “The Christmas Channel, FaithChannel, and GoodVue Network each serve audiences that are not just watching content, but intentionally choosing content that reflects their values, their families, and their interests. This creates powerful trust, attention, and alignment for both for-profit and nonprofit advertisers.”

The Christmas Channel expands FrontGate’s advertising access into the year-round holiday and Christmas entertainment market. As a growing streaming platform for family content, music, and entertainment, The Christmas Channel reaches holiday enthusiasts with more than 500,000 monthly views during the Christmas season and over 300,000 views in the off-season. For advertisers, the platform creates a unique opportunity to connect with family decision-makers, gift buyers, and consumers actively engaged with themes of joy, nostalgia, decorating, family traditions, and seasonal celebration.

FaithChannel strengthens FrontGate’s ability to connect brands with Christian and family-friendly streaming audiences through inspiring movies, educational documentaries, enriching shows, kids’ programming, and uplifting content curated to align with biblical values. With more than 150,000 monthly viewers, the platform provides a safe, trusted environment for brands seeking faith-driven households.

GoodVue Network adds a carefully curated Christian streaming platform focused on meaningful faith-based media, inspirational programming, and family-friendly entertainment. With more than 100,000 dedicated viewers, GoodVue provides advertisers with opportunities to reach Christian audiences through video ads, sponsorships, social media placements, featured content opportunities, and branded interviews. For authors in particular, GoodVue’s AuthorVue programming offers a unique promotional opportunity to share their book, message, and personal story through a featured interview format designed for faith-based audiences.

Together, the three streaming TV partnerships give FrontGate clients and advertising partners flexible campaign options across pre-roll video ads, banner placements, email sponsorships, social media features, content integrations, featured channels, author and filmmaker interviews, branded integrations, and customized digital campaigns. Advertising packages begin at accessible levels compared with many traditional terrestrial television campaigns, allowing brands to test streaming TV opportunities while benefiting from the targeting, flexibility, and measurable advantages of digital media.

The new partnerships are especially timely for brands preparing fall and Christmas campaigns. The Christmas Channel provides a natural environment for advertisers promoting books, gifts, films, music, nonprofit campaigns, family products, holiday experiences, and seasonal offers, while FaithChannel and GoodVue Network create year-round opportunities for brands seeking consistent exposure to Christian and values-driven households.

The expansions align with FrontGate Media’s 25th anniversary strategy: broadening audience access points, deepening advertising and promotional partnerships, and helping brands move beyond generic media buys to highly targeted, trust-based campaigns in relevant content environments.

For advertising opportunities with The Christmas Channel, FaithChannel, GoodVue Network, or FrontGate Media’s broader faith and family marketing network, visit www.FrontGateMedia.com.

About FrontGate Media

FrontGate Media is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency and media group specializing in the Faith and Family audience. With over 7,500 campaigns and a powerful digital network, FrontGate offers expert services in public relations, advertising, media buying, social marketing, and content development. Their work has earned honors from the Internet Advertising Competition, the WebAwards, and the Emmy® Awards. Visit www.FrontGateMedia.com.

About FrontGate Media

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