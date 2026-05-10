RECORD BREAKERS FOUNDER COLBY RAHA WILL ATTEMPT A WORLD RECORD MOTORCYCLE JUMP FOR THE OMNIA DAYCLUB AT CAESARS PALACE

Colby Raha at Caesars Palace dreaming of going 100ft vertical and setting a new world record Colby Raha flying 80 ft high in Evel Knievel orginal jacket at the Record Breakers event Colby is comfortable, confident and ready to go 100ft live for the world to see

Raha’s jump attempt caps off exciting weekend of dayclub opening programming, including sets from renowned DJs, Fisher, Rüfüs du Sol and Martin Garrix

I’ve dreamed of performing at Caesars. Breaking this record is a stepping stone for me to get to jumping my bike 500 feet — the farthest anyone has ever gone on a motorcycle.” — Colby Raha

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boasting a long list of historic moments, Caesars Palace , the celebrated cultural icon, starts its 60th year with another unmissable event in partnership with Tao Group Hospitality. To celebrate the grand opening of Tao Group’s OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar, a 46,000 square foot entertainment complex situated on Las Vegas Boulevard, 12-time X Games medalist and world-record holder Colby Raha will attempt a motorcycle jump across the Caesars Palace Front Fountains. Raha hopes to beat his own record for World’s Highest Motorcycle Jump at 100 feet in the same location as Evel Knievel's legendary 1967 jump attempt. The world-record attempt will be produced by Record Breakers , the live-action sport brand founded by Raha."OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar is already setting a new standard for what Las Vegas daylife can be, and there's no better way to announce that to the world than with Colby Raha launching over the same fountains that made Evel Knievel a legend," said Tao Group Hospitality Co-CEO Jason Strauss. "This is the kind of moment that only happens in Las Vegas, and only at Caesars Palace. We couldn't be more proud to kick off a new era with a partner as iconic as Caesars."“Over the last 60 years, Caesars Palace has orchestrated iconic events that have resonated across the globe, cementing the resort’s role as leading player in Las Vegas’ rise to one of the most visited destinations in the world,” said Sean McBurney, Chief Commercial Officer and Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. “We’ve continually redefined the luxury experience through intentional enhancements to the resort, and we’re elated to introduce OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar with our tremendous partners at Tao Group Hospitality. This dynamic addition reflects our ongoing commitment to create unforgettable memories for our guests to last another six decades and beyond.”On May 17 at 2 p.m., Raha will attempt to reach a target height of 100 feet, surpassing his current world record for vertical motorcycle performance.Raha’s ascent will carry him soaring visibly above OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar, giving the opening weekend crowd a front-row view of history from within the venue itself, merging world-class entertainment with world-record spectacle in a single, unforgettable moment.The Caesars Palace Front Fountains occupy an unrivaled place in stunt history, cemented by Evel Knievel's iconic and harrowing jump attempt in 1967. Widely regarded as one of the most recognized moments in motorcycle stunt history, members of the Knievel family are supporting this event, reinforcing the profound historical connection to the site."Attempting a jump at the same location where Evel Knievel made his historic attempt carries real meaning," said Colby Raha. "It's an opportunity to push limits at one of the most iconic locations in stunt history at one of the most iconic resorts in Las Vegas."The world-record attempt serves as the exclamation point on a grand opening weekend for the ages at OMNIA Dayclub. The three-day celebration, running May 15–17, features an extraordinary lineup of global talent: Australian electronic superstar Fisher kicks off festivities on Friday, May 15, followed by a rare and exclusive DJ set from Rüfüs du Sol on Saturday, May 16. Dutch phenomenon Martin Garrix closes out opening weekend on Sunday, May 17, setting the stage for Raha's record-breaking attempt.OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar is a new entertainment complex built from the ground up at Caesars Palace spanning 46,000 square feet directly on Las Vegas Boulevard. The complex merges European-inspired design, next-generation production technology, and world-class talent, all connected to the iconic OMNIA Nightclub via a dedicated bridge, creating a seamless day-to-night experience across a combined 121,000 square feet.About Colby RahaRecord Breakers founder and 12-time X Games medalist Colby Raha is a professional freestyle motocross athlete recognized for his work in vertical motorcycle stunt performance. Known for pushing the limits of height and technical execution, Raha has established multiple world-record jumps and continues to be one of the leading athletes in modern freestyle motocross.About Record BreakersRecord Breakers is a live event production company specializing in large-scale world-record stunt performances and action-sports productions. Our company develops and produces events designed for live audiences and filmed distribution, working with athletes, engineers, and venue partners to deliver high visibility performances.

Colby Raha World Record Attempt for Omnia DayClub Grand Opening at Casars Palace 5/17/26 1:20pm in Las Vegas

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