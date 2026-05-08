After Sending Corporation-Friendly Budget to be Vetoed, House Republicans Take a Month Paid Vacation; Democrats Object

PHOENIX— Even before Governor Hobbs vetoed their Republican-only budget that benefits corporations over Arizona, House Republicans voted today to take a monthlong paid vacation. House Democrats opposed the motion, saying real negotiations on a bipartisan budget, and other important legislative work, must continue immediately.

"After passing a budget stuffed with $100 million in corporate tax cuts to data centers. and $100 million in cuts healthcare – a budget they knew would be immediately vetoed -- Republicans voted to go on vacation for a month. That is just wrong," said House Democratic Leader Oscar De Los Santos. "We must stay here and pass a budget to make life affordable for Arizona who are struggling to stay afloat with Donald Trump's economic chaos and failing presidency."

Representative Kevin Volk led the Democratic effort to stop extended recess, but his objection was voted down along party lines. In his floor remarks, Volk said, "I oppose this motion to adjourn because we know that the budget that was just sent to the governor is not the real budget. I oppose this motion because I don't think we've done enough to address the cost of living on groceries, housing, childcare, insurance premiums or utility costs.