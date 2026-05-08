Rep. Sandoval Congratulates National Teacher of the Year Arilene Gaxiola
SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Rep. Mariana Sandoval congratulated her constituent Arilene Gaxiola who was named the 2026 National Teacher of the Year by Teachers of Tomorrow earlier this week. Gaxiola is an 8th-grade math teacher at San Luis Middle School in San Luis, Arizona. She had earlier been recognized by the organization as Arizona's Teacher of the Year. The award celebrates educators who "demonstrate excellence in instruction, leadership, and dedication to students."
"Arilene Gaxiola is everything a young student would want in a teacher, she is deeply rooted in her community, she cares about her students as people and invests herself in their success," Sandoval said. "The San Luis community and all of Arizona is so proud of this recognition." Gaxiola plans to use her $5,000 award to help expand hands-on math learning, connecting concepts to real life using visual aids and interactive learning styles.
In April, when Gaxiola was named Arizona's Teacher of the Year by Teachers of Tomorrow, she was quoted as saying, "I am proud and deeply thankful for this recognition. As a teacher, I strive to create a classroom where students feel safe, respected and not afraid to take risks in their learning. I want every student to feel valued, supported and capable of success, and this recognition will continue to push me to build a classroom where students feel challenged, encouraged and proud of what they can achieve."
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