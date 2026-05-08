Rep. Sandoval Congratulates National Teacher of the Year Arilene Gaxiola 

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Rep. Mariana Sandoval congratulated her constituent Arilene Gaxiola who was named the 2026 National Teacher of the Year by Teachers of Tomorrow earlier this week. Gaxiola is an 8th-grade math teacher at San Luis Middle School in San Luis, Arizona. She had earlier been recognized by the organization as Arizona's Teacher of the Year. The award celebrates educators who "demonstrate excellence in instruction, leadership, and dedication to students."

"Arilene Gaxiola is everything a young student would want in a teacher, she is deeply rooted in her community, she cares about her students as people and invests herself in their success," Sandoval said. "The San Luis community and all of Arizona is so proud of this recognition." Gaxiola plans to use her $5,000 award to help expand hands-on math learning, connecting concepts to real life using visual aids and interactive learning styles.