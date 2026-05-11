Beach Enclave Launches Ámbra Beach Club & Restaurant at Long Bay

Effortless luxury on the shores of Long Bay: The open-air bar and dining area at Ámbra Beach Club & Restaurant offers a stylish setting for Mediterranean inspired coastal dining. Oceanfront tranquility at Long Bay Beach: The poolside lounge area at Ámbra provides a serene setting for all-day relaxation just steps from the turquoise Caribbean water. Sun-washed dining at Ámbra: Relaxed and stylish gatherings come naturally at our Mediterranean-inspired restaurant overlooking the quiet shores of Long Bay.

Beach Enclave debuts a stylish all-day beach club at Long Bay, Providenciales, blending European flair with Mediterranean-Caribbean fusion cuisine.

With Ámbra, we wanted to bring a new concept to Turks and Caicos, an all-day beach club with a space that feels stylish, relaxed, and welcoming to sophisticated travelers and residents alike.” — Vasco Borges, CEO of Beach Enclave

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos has announced the opening of Ámbra Beach Club & Restaurant at Long Bay, the first daytime and evening beach club and restaurant on Providenciales. Set along the quieter shores of Long Bay, Ámbra is designed for days shaped by the water, open-air living, and relaxed gatherings over food and drinks just steps from the beach.“With Ámbra, we wanted to bring a new concept to Turks and Caicos, an all-day beach club with a space that feels stylish, relaxed, and welcoming to sophisticated travelers and residents alike,” said Vasco Borges, CEO of Beach Enclave. “Being Portuguese, I spent many summers enjoying some of the best beach clubs across Europe. We’re bringing that same experience here in Turks & Caicos.”Mediterranean Cooking, Caribbean IngredientsRooted in Mediterranean cooking and shaped by Caribbean ingredients, the menu includes dishes such as hamachi crudo, conch ceviche, mussels and clams in white wine, and grilled branzino with olive oil and herbs. From the grill, offerings such as ribeye, picanha, grilled tiger prawns, and scarlet shrimp “al guajillo” reflect a bold yet refined approach to coastal dining.A signature dish, the Arroz de Marisco, brings a Portuguese influence to the table — a seafood rice designed to share.For more relaxed moments, the lunch and beach menu features favorites such as tacos, bowls, fritto misto, and the Beach Club Burger.The wine list highlights a curated selection of international labels, with a strong focus on Provence rosé, champagne, and fresh whites, including Château Minuty, Whispering Angel, Sancerre, and Albariño, as well as premium Champagnes such as Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon.By Day, By NightÁmbra serves poolside and seated menus from 12 PM to 10 PM. For a more intimate dining experience, the Sand + Stars package is available, offering a private table for two set directly on the beach with Champagne waiting upon arrival.Sunday Beach PartyEvery Sunday, Ámbra shifts into an all-day beachside gathering with a full à la carte menu served throughout the day, live DJ sets from 2 PM to 6 PM, and a family-friendly atmosphere. Lunch extends easily into the afternoon and evening, giving guests the option to stay for drinks, music, and dinner in one sitting.At the HelmÁmbra is led by General Manager Matias Nascimento, an international hospitality leader with over 25 years of experience across luxury restaurants, beach clubs, hotels, and cruise operations in Europe, the UK, and the Caribbean.Before joining Ámbra, he held senior leadership roles in the Algarve and London. Most recently, he oversaw restaurant and bar operations across five luxury vessels for Atlas Ocean Voyages, Mystic Cruises, and Mystic Ocean, driving commercial performance, operational consistency, and brand positioning across the fleet.At Ámbra, Nascimento led the full pre-opening and launch of the concept and now oversees all aspects of the operation, focusing on delivering a seamless guest experience, strong team culture, and long-term business growth.“Ámbra was created to feel effortless, a place where guests move naturally from the beach to the table, and from day into night,” said Nascimento. “Behind that simplicity is a highly structured operation designed to deliver consistency, quality, and a strong sense of place.”Images of Ámbra Beach Club & Restaurant here.Reservations are available on OpenTable and AmbraTCI.comAbout Beach Enclave:Beach Enclave, consistently ranked #1 in the Caribbean and named in the top 1% of hotels worldwide by TripAdvisor, is committed to curating exceptional resort experiences on the globally renowned island of Providenciales in Turks and Caicos. Their vision is to transform moments into lasting memories. Embracing the unique charm of North Shore's secluded beaches, Long Bay's adventurous water sports hub, and the globally acclaimed splendor of Grace Bay, Beach Enclave offers guests an experience that transcends conventional luxury.Beach Enclave’s architecturally awe-inspiring villas and beach houses, located within private communities, merge seamlessly with the stunning natural beauty, embodying the authentic island ambiance. Through their empathetic and intuitive service, they offer heartfelt, unforgettable experiences. Delivering customized amenities such as private airport transfers, exhilarating water sports, and daily complimentary yoga classes, their caring team and versatile concierge services exceed expectations by catering to guests' multifaceted needs. Guests are also supported by a dedicated staff, including private butlers trained annually through the British Butler Institute who manage every aspect of the stay with meticulous attention to detail, from unpacking on arrival to coordinating daily schedules and personalized.At the heart of Beach Enclave is their commitment to sustainability. Each villa reflects a perfect balance of comfort, style, and a sustainable, low-density model. As Beach Enclave continues to innovate and expand to other Caribbean destinations, like Anguilla, they persistently uphold their commitment to exclusivity, authenticity, care, and sustainability, shaping every moment into an unforgettable memory.

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